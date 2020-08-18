The 2020 Democratic National Convention has been an online-only affair this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s still a big-time event. It has a strong roster of musical performers (some of whom performed last night), and other high-profile participants. That includes Michelle Obama, who gave an impassioned 20-minute speech that some think included a jab at Kanye West and his presidential campaign.

In her speech, the former First Lady lamented the current state of the country, insisted things need to change, and praised Joe Biden as the person who can make that happen. Towards the end of it, while speaking about the need to vote, she said, “This is not the time to withhold our votes in protest or play games with candidates who have no chance of winning. We have got to vote like we did in 2008 and 2012. We’ve got to show up with the same level of passion and hope for Joe Biden.”

Many are interpreting that part about “[playing] games with candidates who have no chance of winning” as a dismissal of Kanye’s presidential bid. As one Twitter user summarized, “Michelle Obama also said stop voting for people who have no chance of winning. Shes talking about green, libertarian, and whatever the hell Kanye west is.”

bruh Michelle Obama just sneak dissed Kanye wtffff 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/U2zAgHItwe — Josh CAMP #BLACKLIVESMATTER (@ripJoshCAMP) August 18, 2020

Michelle Obama also said stop voting for people who have no chance of winning. Shes talking about green, libertarian, and whatever the hell Kanye west is — The Mandalorian *Beskar Steel*🍦⚖️💜💛🐝🌹 (@BlackOmen2021) August 18, 2020

Watch Obama’s full speech above and find some more reactions to her alleged Kanye jab below.

Michelle Obama just told Kanye to go to hell in such a nice way that he'll look forward to the ride. — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) August 18, 2020

me sleeping tonight knowing michelle obama denounced kanye west running for president pic.twitter.com/yAC0EAo1Gt — nick ✨ (@nickkvalladares) August 18, 2020

Michelle Obama: If any of y’all asses vote for Kanye… pic.twitter.com/pyKbdlZIRV — Ray~ 💛🐝 (@RaymondDelRey1) August 18, 2020

MICHELLE OBAMA NEEDS TO TAG KANYE NEXT TIME SHE SUBTWEETS HIM — Nick Roberts (@Nick_Roberttss) August 18, 2020