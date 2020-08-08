Late last month, Michelle Obama announced she would be launching her own podcast, Higher Ground: The Michelle Obama, which would stream exclusively on Spotify. Shortly after the podcast’s first episode was released, which featured husband and former president Barack Obama and found the couple in conversations about community, their love for each other, and what they’ve been up to since their departure from the White House. Celebrating the podcast’s first episode, Michelle took to social media to share a new playlist of songs that helped inspire the podcast itself.

Excited to share with you a new @Spotify playlist inspired by the first season of my new podcast. It's filled with incredible new artists and a whole lot of #BlackGirlMagic. I hope you'll give it a listen. #MichelleObamaPodcast https://t.co/jsJS30UVqp pic.twitter.com/b1QeAwHe99 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 7, 2020

Comprised of 41 songs, Michelle posted a tracklisting of the playlist to her social media, one that is “filled with incredible new artists and a whole lot of #BlackGirlMagic” as she described in her post. Across the playlist’s 41 songs, appearances from Teyana Taylor (“Lowkey” and “Made It”), Beyonce (“Black Parade”), Chloe X Halle (“Do It”), SiR (“Still Blue” and “Hair Down”), Jhene Aiko (“B.S.”), and more can be found.

The playlist is not the first time Michelle has used her platform to shine a light on some of music’s best talent. Back in January, she shared a workout playlist that saw appearances from Cardi B, Lizzo, Nipsey Hussle, and more.

