Here Is Mick Jenkins’ ‘Thank You For Waiting’ Tour Setlist

Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins is currently on tour promoting his 2023 album his newest album, The Patience. Aptly, the tour’s titled Thank You For Waiting, and while he’s also been performing songs from previously released projects like The Water(s), The Circus, and The Healing Component, the bulk of the setlist is made up of songs from the new album. This past new music Friday, Mick also updated The Patience with a deluxe edition, which could mean that future stops on the tour may have adjusted setlists. For now, here’s the setlist for Mick’s Thank You For Waiting tour, courtesy of Setlist.fm.

1. “Michelin Star”

2. “Carefree”

3. “Spread Love”

4. “Show & Tell”

5. “007”

6. “She Hold Me Down”

7. “Stay Low”

8. “Smoke Break-Dance”

9. “Gucci Tried To Tell Me”

10. “Scottie Pippen”

11. “Healer”

12. “Roy G. Biv”

13. “2004”

14. “Pasta”

15. “Farm To Table”

16. “Rug Burn”

17. “Guapanese”

18. “Jazz”