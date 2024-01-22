The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Gunna, Lil Dicky, Saweetie, and more. The third week of 2024 brought a few underground gems, along with some fun quirks like Lil Dicky’s Dave soundtrack. Unfortunately, yours truly was out sick, so our second roundup of the year is a little delayed — and yet, it’s always on time. Up front, Gunna reconnects with his favorite producer Turbo, for “Bachelor,” a player anthem with a high-fashion music video: Meanwhile, another Atlanta standout, Latto, lends a hand to the up-and-coming Anycia for the aggressive “Back Outside“: And Saweetie had a triumphant coming back, double-dipping with P-Lo for the 49ers-approved “Do It For The Bay,” then dropping the triumphant “Immortal Freestyle.” Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending January 19, 2024.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Elcamino — Here You Go Buffalo might be a small town in comparison to its high-profile southern neighbor, but it’s had an outsized impact when it comes to hip-hop. Elcamino, a member of Grisela spin-off clique, Black Soprano Family, has proven to be every bit as prolific and lyrically adroit as his mentor Benny The Butcher, keeping his momentum rolling with this eight-song offering.

Fredo Bang — Yes, I’m Sad I’ve long been a fan of Fredo Bang, who for my money has been criminally overlooked as one of the more deft purveyors of the “pain rap” offshoot of trap music. He’s yet to let me down, and remains consistent here, with support from arguable subgenre pioneer Kevin Gates, NLE Choppa, Rick Ross, and Rob49. Hus Kingpin & 9th Wonder — The Supergoat Whatever your feelings about the way the music industry seems to revolve around who you know as much as what you can bring, there’s no denying that the right co-sign can bring the right kind of attention to the right project. Hus Kingpin hadn’t really been on my radar before (what with fiftyleven new rappers coming out on a seemingly daily basis these days) but he certainly lives up to the 9th Wonder beats with thich he’s been blessed. And to be frank, this is some of 9th’s best stuff in years. And Roscoe P. Coldchain is back! There’s a lot to like here, basically.

Lil Dicky — Penith (The DAVE Soundtrack) For as hilarious as the raunchy FX dramedy was throughout its first three seasons, it all hinged on the music justifying Dicky’s outsized ego. The rapper-turned-comedic-mastermind pays off the show’s fans’ patience with a project full of thundering bass, clever punchlines, and surprising heart — just like the series itself. And if you ever wanted to hear the full version of the show’s chuckle-inducing theme song, now you can. Mick Jenkins — The Patience (Deluxe) The Chicago rapper dropped his latest back in June 2023, but here, he adds two new tracks and instrumental versions of all the originals.

Singles/Videos Blxst — “Heart Ain’t Empty” Keys, bass, and vulnerable lyrics — what more do you need? The West Coast eagle flies high on his latest stripped-down single, raising hopes for a new project sometime soon. With the sky literally grey and raining in Southern California, we could use a little more of Blxst’s sunny vibe to bring back LA’s signature shine..

Finesse2Tymes — “Fat Boy” Feat. Rick Ross Finesse2Tymes is growing in stature and secures one of rap’s most coveted co-signers in Rick Ross. Appropriately titled, “Fat Boy” is straightforward rags-to-riches retrospective, highlighted by the tightly-coiled rhymes of Ross and Finesse’s verses and a beat with plenty room to breathe. Fivio Foreign — “Same 24” Feat. Meek Mill Switching up his usual style, Fivio swerves into the reflective lane, tapping into a soulful, spacious beat to convey his motivational but logically dubious assertion that you can do it if he did it. Meek Mill provides the perfect complement to the message as one of rap’s foremost motivational speakers.

Joey Badass — “Passports & Suitcases” Feat. KayCyy Shrugging off the seemingly sketpical reception from his boom-bap-preferring hardcore, Joey comes back from his latest hiatus with a silky slow burner, opting for a smooth ode to the lady in his life over the beats-and-bars approach you might expect from him. For the most part, it works — and if it feeds the other half of his fanbase (don’t forget the man’s a model for reason), all the better. Max — “Say Less” Feat. Duckwrth Okay, fine. This isn’t technically a hip-hop song. But I’ll be damned if I pass up a chance to put more people up on Duckwrth — especially when he’s at his genre-bending best like he is here.