It’s been nearly two months since festivals and concert tours started getting canceled due to the coronavirus. In response, musicians have turned to livestreams and even virtual reality concerts to continue to provide entertainment. But as quarantine persists, many wonder when, or if, concert venues will be safe to reopen. But one LA-based designer could have invented a solution. The designer’s futuristic protective suit is virus-safe and allows for an optimal concert-viewing experience.

As reported by TMZ, Miguel Risueno, head of inventions at the design studio Production Club, unveiled a new technology that will allow people to gather in large crowds safely. The Micrashell suit mimics that of a spacesuit and its airtight top fully protects against all viruses.

According to a statement on the company’s website, Micrashell was invented in order to create safe socializing without the need for distancing: “Micrashell was born as a socially responsible solution to safely allow people to interact in close proximity. Specifically designed to satisfy the needs of nightlife, live events and entertainment industries, Micrashell is a virus-shielded, easy to control, fun to wear, disinfectable, fast to deploy personal protective equipment (PPE) that allows socializing without distancing.”

The suit can be controlled through an app and has a wide range of functions. It boasts an internal speaker that allows the user to stream music either directly from the band/DJ or from the room. A system in the suit even allows users to drink and vape safely. Additionally, the suit is a top only, which allows users to dress comfortably and easily use the facilities.

Check out the prototypes for the Micrashell suit above.