Midland’s Dazzling Success In Country Music Was Really A Slow Burn

#Backstage
Brought To You By
Honda

New acts tend to rise gradually in country music, a genre that’s famous for honoring elders — artists like Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney released their first singles more than 25 years ago, and they remain radio stalwarts today. But the slow-and-steady standard did not apply to the trio Midland: They released their debut EP in October of 2016, topped the Mediabase Country Airplay chart with the louche single “Drinkin’ Problem” in August, and pulled in two Grammy nominations three months later.

Midland’s rapid ascent isn’t the only thing that makes them an outlier in modern country. Today, the genre is full of slick pop-country hybrids, but Midland’s lustrous three-part harmonies and honky-tonk bass-lines suggest a contemporary twist on the neo-traditionalist sound of the 1980s and early 1990s. In addition, the group members are not your usual fresh-faced first-time stars: Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy, and Jess Carson are all in their thirties. Before the formation of Midland, Wystrach was working as an actor, while Duddy, a director, had completely given up on the idea of making a living as a musician.

But none of this mattered, because “Drinkin’ Problem,” penned with help from the superb Nashville songwriters Josh Osborne and Shane McAnally, proved to be irresistible. The single has now sold over a million downloads, and the trio mined a similarly vintage sound on their debut full-length, On The Rocks, which came out in September. The record debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Country Albums chart.

Midland still seem somewhat dazed by their own success: “It’s like going all in on your last hand and hitting blackjack,” Wystrach says in the above video, which explores the band’s remarkable rise.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Backstage
TAGSbackstageHONDA BACKSTAGEMidland

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 day ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP