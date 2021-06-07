Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff of Migos have always shared a deeper connection than most rap groups (thanks to shared familial bonds), but on the cover of their upcoming album, Culture III, the three rappers’ connection is made more literal. Featuring a trio of overlapping portraits along with their signature doves flying through the background (maybe they’re really big John Woo fans), the cover for the third installment of their signature album series splits the difference between the first two, borrowing the collage-style art from the first and the portrait aesthetic from the second.

The album is the group’s first as a trio in over three years after they took most of 2018 off to release their respective solo records. Quavo released his Quavo Huncho first, then Takeoff followed up with The Last Rocket, and lastly, Offset dropped the more personal Father Of 4 after a delay owing to his ongoing marital issues with Cardi B.

The group initially planned to release Culture III in 2020, but of course, due to the global pandemic, were forced to shelve those plans — although, the delay turned out to be a mixed blessing as it gave the boys more time to record fresh material in sessions that allowed them to share the studio, according to Offset. The group revealed the new release date with a Michael Jordan reference; Culture III is due this Friday, June 11, and Migos will headline a three-day festival to promote the album later this year.

Check out the cover art above.