A few days ago, Migos shared a video for a new song, “Straightenin,” which stirred up optimism that the trio is finally ready to release their highly anticipated album Culture III. The track didn’t come with confirmation of a release date, but now, a few days later, they’ve offered one: Culture III is officially scheduled for release on June 11.

The post making the announcement is formatted like a press release and reads, “ATLANTA, GA (May 17, 2021) — The following statement was released today by the Migos through their label Quality Control Music, located in Atlanta, GA, in response to questions about Culture III. ‘June 11th. We’re Back.'”

Sports fans probably noticed immediately that the post was made to resemble the 1995 press release sent by Michael Jordan’s team to announce his return to the NBA after a brief retirement (that, or, less likely, the resemblance is an unbelievable coincidence). Jordan’s message, sent via fax, reads much like Migos’ post and famously quotes Jordan as saying simply, “I’m back.”

Back in December 2020, Quavo explained the group’s mindset behind the new album and being able to promote it, saying, “We done with the album, we just waiting on 2021, man, so everything can crack up. We want the commotion, we want to move, we want to be outside. We want to drop it and go on tour. We want to have an album listening [party] and have people in that thang and really hearing the album.”

Culture III is out 6/11 via Quality Control Music.