Missy Elliott Reacts To Being Emulated In A Halloween Special Of ‘Craig Of The Creek’

Craig Of The Creek launched its third season back in June, and since then the show has premiered nine episodes, with the last one coming in late August. A trailer for an upcoming Halloween special, entitled “Trick or Creek,” was released, and it shows one of its characters dressing up as Missy Elliott for some trick or treating. Craig Williams’ mother, Nicole, who is voiced by Kimberly Hebert Gregory, enthusiastically flaunts her outfit made of trash bags, attempting to emulate her get-up in the video “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly).” Her kids don’t get it.

Missy Elliott herself caught wind of the trailer and shared her reaction to it. First, she dropped a series of emojis, including laughing and fire emojis. Later, she returned with a second comment that read, “I am so humbly grateful,” accompanied by a purple heart emoji.

Her emulation in the Craig Of The Creek episode comes after she landed a star on Hollywood’s Walk Of Fame and joined Dua Lipa on her Club Future Nostalgia remix album.

You can watch the Craig Of The Creek video in the post above.

Missy Elliott is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

