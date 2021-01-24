After a pair of delays, Keyshia Cole and Ashanti finally duked it out in their Verzuz battle on Thursday night. The matchup was a fairly light-hearted one that saw both songstresses dive into their catalogs and pull out 20 of their best songs. Just like most of us who watched from home, 21 Savage sang along to the tracks that were played, but did so on Instagram Live as his fans watched along.

From tracks like Keyshia’s “Love” and “I Remember,” the Atlanta rapper held nothing back as he let the vocals fly to the amusement of his livestream viewers. His singing abilities caught the attention of Missy Elliott who showed some love to 21.

Responding to a clip from 21 Savage’s livestream that was posted by HipHopDX, Missy said, “Love @21savage heavy” with a purple heart and two raised hand emojis. Shortly after a fan replied to her and said, “Collab!” Missy seemed to be all for working with the rapper as she said, “Most def.”

The interaction between Missy and 21 is just the latest example of the hip-hop and R&B worlds coming together thanks to Verzuz. During Thursday’s battle, Keyshia Cole invited O.T. Genasis to sing “Love” with her, signaling that tensions between the two had subsided. Back in 2019, O.T. released a remix of “Love” to the distaste of Keyshia, but thankfully the duo was able to put their differences aside for the warm moment on Verzuz.

Missy Elliot is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.