Mobb Deep’s seminal The Infamous is 25 tomorrow, an age that too few of their morbid muses saw. In their Queensbridge brethren Nas’ Time Is Illmatic documentary, there’s a harrowing scene where he’s looking at a group picture of his Queensbridge neighbors and pointed out how many people were currently incarcerated or had succumbed to the streets. The Infamous explains how such pictures become memorials.

The grim project was an outlier in the subgenre deemed “gangsta rap.” The term “real” has become pretty hollow, but Mobb Deep’s landmark sophomore album is as grim and bare as it gets. The 16-track release didn’t display the late Prodigy or Havoc celebrating the material trappings of illicit funds, or weaving hyperbolic stories about being the next Scarface, or dishing clever wordplay that sugarcoats their violence.

On the Ghostface Killah and Raekwon-featured ”Right Back At You,” Prodigy raps, “As long as I send your maggot ass to the essence / I don’t give a f*ck about my presence” with a chilling steeliness. Why does he devalue life? Because “I’m lost in the blocks of hate,” he rhymed in the next bar.

As Prodigy, who died in 2017 from accidental choking, explained in his My Infamous Life autobiography, they were still hanging out in Queensbridge even as signed artists. And Mobb Deep wasn’t just a name. The duo ran with a hoard of friends, many of whom were selling drugs, committing robberies, and doing anything else they felt like they had to do to get by. Prodigy and Havoc were telling their version of the 41st and Vernon Blvd story just as they did on Juvenile Hell, their debut album released on 4th & B’way Records.

But while Juvenile Hell reflected a couple of teenagers who were still finding their way as artists, businessmen, and young men, The Infamous reflects two people who were fully tapped into their craft. Prodigy has reflected that the cultural jolt that was Illmatic influenced them to step their rap game up. And Havoc was a burgeoning producer who has said he got help “formulating his production” from Q-Tip, the album’s mixing engineer who initially helped them get their footing in the industry.

Tip is highly regarded for his A Tribe Called Quest work, which was the sonic DNA behind artists like Kanye West and Pharrell, but he also deserves credit for helping the Mobb craft The Infamous’ dark soundscape. Songs like “Survival Of The Fittest” and “Eye For Eye” are sonically divergent from his bright, jazzy Tribe offerings.

Album executive producers Matt Life and Schott Free also played a big role, by cutting their 20-track demo into what we hear today. Life told Complex that “Schott worked closely with them on how the rhymes were coming and I worked closely with them on how production was coming.” With the help of a brilliant team, Prodigy and Havoc crafted an album so dark that their genius is the only thing that shone through.