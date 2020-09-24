Days after the release of Code Red, his joint album with Blac Youngsta, Moneybagg Yo was in Las Vegas to celebrate his 29th birthday with family and friends. Things were smooth sailing for much of the night when things took a scary turn: There was a shooting outside of the Aria Resort & Casino, where Moneybagg and friends were holding their soiree. According to Las Vegas police Capt. Dori Koren, the shooting, which took place around 11:08pm on Tuesday, occurred when the rapper went outside to receive a gift, prompting 80 to 100 people to join him. Koren says that as the group gathered, a fight broke out, which resulted in the shooting.

“Ultimately what we understand happened at this point and time was there was a rapper personality, goes by Moneybagg Yo, who was having some type of event at the Aria,” Koren said to Review Journal. “That fight, it turned into a shooting where one person was struck with gunfire in the leg. A non-life-threatening injury.” Despite what happened, Moneybagg doesn’t believe that he was target of the shooting.

“Shot at who? Ain’t no motherf*cker shot at us,” the rapper wrote in a post to his Instagram story. “I’m in a Maybach right now… my shoes off as I speak.” Thankfully there were no life-threatening injuries, and Capt. Koren believes that an arrest will soon be made. “We do have some really good leads that we are pursuing at this time,” Koren said. “And we are confident we will hold this person accountable for the shooting.”

The shooting arrives after Moneybagg debuted a new “Said Sum” remix with DaBaby and City Girls, which appears on Code Red.

