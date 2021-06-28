After years of mixtape releases that eventually put the Memphis native on a pedestal high enough to drop official albums, Moneybagg Yo is arguably having the best year of his career. It’s in large part due to the success of his fourth album, A Gangsta’s Pain. The positive reception of that album and its song helped land Moneybagg a spot in this year’s lineup of BET Award show performers. He graced the stage with a brief performance of “Wokesha” before transitioning into a laid-back rendition of “Time Today.”

His set comes weeks after A Gangsta’s Pain became the first No. 1 album of his career at the beginning of May. Two weeks later, the album reclaimed the top spot on the albums chart, making it one of a few albums to do so on the Billboard 200 this year. The album’s success can be credited to it’s post-release promotional run as the rapper shared several videos for tracks like “A Gangsta’s Pain” and “Free Promo.”

On a more recent note, Moneybagg Yo dropped “Rookie Of The Year” in support of Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant’s film, Promiseland. The rapper also joined Belly in a video for their “Zero Love” collaboration. Moneybagg will also headline the 2021 Brocolli City festival with Lil Baby later this year.

Scroll up to watch a clip of Moneybagg’s BET Award performance.