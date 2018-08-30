The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18

Every month Uproxx Cultural Critic Steven Hyden compiles a playlist of his favorite songs from new albums.

Boygenius, “Me And My Dog”
Not long after it was announced that indie-rock singer-songwriters Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus had formed a “supergroup” called Boygenius, a reader on Twitter pointed out that the group’s publicity photo appears to cheekily reference the cover of the first Crosby, Stills and Nash record. It’s unclear whether this was intentional, though it seems impossible that’s it’s not. Anyway, the parallels are striking — of the three strong very good that have already been released, each featuring a different member on lead vocals, “Me and My Dog” is the most Nash-like — and it’s sung by Bridgers, who happens to be sitting in the Nash position. Freaky! Just keep these prodigious talents away from cocaine, please.

Kurt Vile, “Loading Zones”
Just in time for the dog days of summer, indie’s reigning bard of meandering road-trip guitar jams returns with a new single. In the parlance of Vile-lese, “Loading Zones” has the economy of “Pretty Pimpin” with the hazy guitar solos of “Wakin On A Pretty Day.” Presuming that there’s a new KV album on the horizon, this song portends great things.

David Nance Group, “Poison”
Crazy Horse guitars plus Springsteen vocals at the height of his Born In the U.S.A. arena-rock period — I’m not sure it’s possible for a song to be more up my alley.

