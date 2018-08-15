Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

While California pop-punk group Joyce Manor began as a frenetically-paced punk group, they extended their palette on their most recent album, 2016’s Cody, by putting a greater focus on melody and hooks. That’s the sound the band is sticking with going forward: They recently announced that their next album, Million Dollars To Kill Me, would be out on 9/21 via Epitaph Records, and the title track was a midtempo by energetic rocker. Now they’ve released the album’s second single, “Think I’m Still In Love With You,” and it’s delightfully more of the same brand.

They shared a video for the track, and in it, the band’s Barry Johnson stars alongside actress Andreina Byrne. They portray a couple that, through a series of slightly surreal scenes that are ultimately rooted in a pessimistic reality, contends with the fact that their relationship might not go the distance.

Press materials say that the Million Dollars To Kill Me builds on Cody‘s themes of growing up: “Million Dollars To Kill Me looks at what happens next: reckonings with love, money, doubt, confusion, and the hope that persists despite it all.” The album was made with assistance from some real punk firepower: Converge’s Kurt Ballou produced it, and it was mixed by Andrew Scheps, who is known for his work with Weezer, Green Day, and AFI.

Watch the video for “Think I’m Still In Love With You” above, and check out Joyce Manor’s upcoming North American tour dates below. Also revisit our interview with the band here.