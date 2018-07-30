Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Good things come to those that wait. And if you are a fan of Phosphorescent, the now Nashville-based indie rock songwriter Matthew Houck, that wait has been significant. It’s been five years since he wowed the music world with the masterful Muchacho, which itself followed a particularly strong run of records including 2007’s Pride and 2010’s Here’s To Taking It Easy. But it’s not like Houck was simply biding his time in the interim. He started a family, left Brooklyn for Nashville, and built his own studio in which he recorded his new record.

His new album, C’est La Vie, is set for release on October 5 via Dead Oceans. Ahead of the collection, we get the jubilant new song, “New Birth In New England,” which sounds like the spirit of Paul Simon has inhabited Houck. It’s all upstrums and backing choirs, anchored by the unmistakable voice of Houck, showing another wrinkle from an artist who’s never been shy about reinventing his sound and paying homage to the music he loves. Check it out above.