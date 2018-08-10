Last week, Phoebe Bridgers confirmed that she is in fact working on some sort of project with fellow female indie rising stars Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus. At the time, there wasn’t really any info available beyond that, but now there’s a minor update about this mysterious collaboration: It seems to be called Boygenius.

Stereogum notes that they received a publicity photo in the mail featuring the three performers together, along with the word “Boygenius” and the Matador logo. So, to recap, what we know about this collaboration is that Bridgers, Baker, and Dacus are all involved, it appears that they collectively go by Boygenius and/or that’s the name of the album/EP/mixtape/release they’re working on, and whatever results from this partnership will likely be released via Matador.

There’s a definite kinship among the three artists: They’ve cited each other as favorites in recent interviews, Baker and Dacus have performed together this summer, and Bridgers and Baker have also played together live multiple times (including a surprise guest appearance by Baker recently at Bridgers’ show up in my neck of the woods in Portland, Maine). Each of them does something different from the others, so a collaboration between the three would likely be an intriguing melding of ideas from some of the most talented and interesting people in indie today.

