The 46th season of Saturday Night Live got underway last weekend with help from Chris Rock, who served as the show’s host, and Megan Thee Stallion, who served as the musical guest for the season premiere. Safely navigating coronavirus concerns with a paid crowd to ensure New York State laws were not violated, SNL seemed to have the new season under control, but the show faces a new problem thanks to its upcoming musical guest, Morgan Wallen.

Wallen in slated to be the musical guest on the October 10 episode of SNL, but the country singer may lose that opportunity thanks to his participation in a reckless Alabama party. A news report from Tuscaloosa, AL shows Wallen at a house party with maskless individuals following a Crimson Tide football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. A number of videos posted to TikTok and Twitter shows the country singer drinking and making out with maskless partygoers. The videos also depicts his eventful day, which includes visits to a bar and the backseat of fan’s car in addition to the house party.

Wallen’s partying could present a huge risk to the SNL crew with his upcoming performance. SNL has placed a number of rules and procedures on their 30 Rock set to prevent the spread and presence of the virus on the show, which includes requiring everyone who is not on-camera to wear a mask and conducting constant rapid testing.

(via AL.com

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.