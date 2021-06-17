It’s a big week for XXL Freshman. After the long-running hip-hop bible announced its annual list yesterday, a number of its participants capitalized on the moment to drop new music or videos. Coi Leray popped up in Earthgang’s “Options” remix video yesterday, DDG shared his “Hood Melody” video today, and Morray, who rose to prominence behind his song “Quicksand” and subsequent appearance on J. Cole’s “My Life” with 21 Savage, put out the video for “Mistakes” from his debut mixtape Street Sermons.

In the video, the Fayetteville native visits a church confessional booth to croon about his rags to riches tale, as well as showing off some dance moves in a separate performance scene and watching a private screening of protest footage in a trap house with a butler and gourmet dinner. The elegant dining situation is contrasted in a side-by-side shot of his old table setting in a shot reminiscent of fellow North Carolinian Toosii’s recently released “What It Cost” video.

While “Quicksand” was Morray’s breakout hit and his notoriety increased thanks to his placement on J. Cole’s album The Off-Season, the rising star has also drawn attention for his videos for “Trenches” and “Nothing Now.”

Watch Morray’s “MIstakes” video above.