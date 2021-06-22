J. Cole Announces His ‘The Off-Season’ Tour With 21 Savage And Morray

J. Cole may have found an unusual way to promote his new album The Off-Season by playing pro basketball in Africa, and a successful one at that. The album dominated the Billboard charts, debuting at No. 1 on the albums chart with the year’s highest streaming year so far. Sometimes, though, the old ways are the best, so he’s also taking the show on the road this fall with The Off-Season Tour featuring two of the album’s guest rappers, 21 Savage and Morray.

The tour will hit 17 cities beginning in September with Miami, FL, and concluding in October at LA’s The Forum. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, June 25 at 10 AM local time. You can check Dreamville.com for more information. See the full list of stops and dates below.

https://twitter.com/JColeNC/status/1407337403493330951/

9/24 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena*^

9/25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center*^

9/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena^

9/28 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex*^

9/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center*^

10/1 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden*^

10/2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center*^

10/4 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena*^

10/5 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena*^

10/7 – Chicago, IL @ United Center*^

10/10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*^

10/11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena*^

10/14 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena*^

10/16 – Las Vegas @ MGM Grand Garden Arena*^

10/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena*^

10/20 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena*^

10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum*^