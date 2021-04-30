The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from DJ Khaled, Gucci Mane, and more.

Even in a slow week like this one, rap’s upper echelons came through and represented well, with Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion dropping the “On Me” remix, Cordae sharing his “Dream In Color” video, King Von returning with the video for “Mine Too,” YSL Records showing off their good deeds in the video for “Paid The Fine,” and 42 Dugg and Roddy Ricch contemplating loyalty on “4 Da Gang.”

Friday saw the releases of Jay-Z and Nas’s smooth reunion on DJ Khaled’s “Sorry Not Sorry,” Baby Keem’s twitchy Travis Scott collaboration “Durag Activity,” Yung Baby Tate’s choosy “Eenie Meanie,” and Joyner Lucas’s “Ramen & OJ” featuring the ever busy Lil Baby along with the releases listed below.

Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending April 30, 2021.