The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from DJ Khaled, Gucci Mane, and more.
Even in a slow week like this one, rap’s upper echelons came through and represented well, with Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion dropping the “On Me” remix, Cordae sharing his “Dream In Color” video, King Von returning with the video for “Mine Too,” YSL Records showing off their good deeds in the video for “Paid The Fine,” and 42 Dugg and Roddy Ricch contemplating loyalty on “4 Da Gang.”
Friday saw the releases of Jay-Z and Nas’s smooth reunion on DJ Khaled’s “Sorry Not Sorry,” Baby Keem’s twitchy Travis Scott collaboration “Durag Activity,” Yung Baby Tate’s choosy “Eenie Meanie,” and Joyner Lucas’s “Ramen & OJ” featuring the ever busy Lil Baby along with the releases listed below.
Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending April 30, 2021.
Albums/EPs/Mixtapes
The Alchemist — This Thing Of Ours [EP]
The Alchemist has been on a hot streak of late, with his production on projects from Armand Hammer, Boldy James, Conway The Machine, and Freddie Gibbs buoying his profile to greater heights than ever before (a Grammy nomination for the Freddie Gibbs collab Alfredo). On this four-song project, he continues to show off his chops with frequent collaborator Earl Sweatshirt and newcomers like Pink Siifu.
DJ Khaled — Khaled Khaled
On the other end of the production spectrum, we have hyper-motivational string-puller DJ Khaled, who once again taps his massive Rolodex of all-stars for another blown-out compilation of radio-baiting potential hits. Included are Cardi B, who gets back in her gangsta music bag on “Big Paper,” and the reunion of Jay-Z and Nas on “Sorry Not Sorry.”
Lil Eazzyy — Rookie Of The Year
Chicago up-and-comer Lil Eazzyy is only a few months removed from his debut project Underrated and its standout single “Onna Come Up,” but he’s already back with full-length release proving his killer instinct. That drive is one of the reasons he’s on Uproxx’s “Rappers To Watch Out For In 2021” list and is likely to take him even further by the time Underrated‘s one-year anniversary rolls around.
Morray — Street Sermons
Fayetteville, North Carolina trapsoul crooner Morray offers up a no-frills vision of the hood similar to Rod Wave, with some unexpected, engaging shots of levity, as on his single “Trenches.”
Singles/Videos
ALLBLACK — “10 Toes” Feat. G-Eazy & E-40
The Bay Area breakout employs a pair of veterans from the region on a chest-thumping turn-up anthem.
Dusty Locane — “Move Doley” Feat. OnPointLikeOp
A dark drill banger that evokes early Pop Smoke, Dusty’s latest defies the mainstream’s beckoning, remaining firmly rooted in the grimy street sound that spawned it.
Melvoni — “Get Money” feat. DDG and Tyla Yahweh
Melvoni’s melodic flow meshes cleanly with DDG’s more aggressive approach, while Tyla’s delivery splits the difference.
Sally Sossa — “Right My Wrongs” Feat. Toosii
Toosii has been everywhere lately, but the real draw is Sally’s relentless cadence, as the Texas native reflects on the ups and downs of pursuing her dream.
TOBi — “Family Matters” Feat. Flo Milli
Canada is a hotbed of emerging talents who seem to get overlooked stateside; perhaps the inclusion of the red-hot Flo Milli will draw the attention that TOBi deserves.
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.