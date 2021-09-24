As Morray gears up to head out on tour with J. Cole, the Fayetteville native (Morray, not Cole) releases a triumphant new single celebrating his year of success. “Bad Situations” may have a haunting title, but in its lyrics, Morray marks his overcoming bad situations, coming from the “Trenches” to getting money. Over a soulful beat, Morray trains his church-honed vocals on telling his rags-to-riches story and expressing his gratitude for the positive changes in his life.

Morray, who broke out in the spring of 2020 with the viral video for “Quicksand,” has seen a whirlwind rise to stardom after “Quicksand” received co-signs from fellow Carolina natives DaBaby and J. Cole. In April of this year, Morray announced he’d signed to Interscope Records, releasing his debut mixtape Street Sermons that same month. Debuting at No. 41 on the US Billboard 200, the tape received further attention when Morray was featured on “My Life” from J. Cole’s long-awaited album, The Off-Season. “My Life” reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, further solidifying his burgeoning stardom.

All of that was enough to secure Morray a spot on the 2021 XXL Freshman Class, which he commemorated with a remix of “Trenches” featuring Polo G. And while not everyone is happy about Morray’s ascent, he’s in position to earn himself a spot in the upper echelon of rap stardom.

Listen to Morray’s new single “Bad Situations” above.