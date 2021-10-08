Two of today’s newer hip-hop acts have come together as an unlikely combination for quite the fiery track. Tyla Yaweh and Morray connected for their new single, “Hands Up,” and it’s an effort that sees them take a stance against a high-power that being the police force. The duo’s track is accompanied by a visual that finds them pushing back against the cops after a loved one is taken away from them. Their fight spills into the streets where Yaweh and Morray, thanks to help from some of their friends, bring their resistance to a new level as their friend tries effortlessly to break free from the grasp of the police.

Both Tyla Yaweh and Morray have a single project to their names. Yaweh’s lone effort arrived back in 2019 with Heart Full Of Rage, a body of work that delivered ten songs and guest appearances from French Montana and Pnb Rock. As for Morray, his debut arrived earlier this year with Street Sermons, a 12-track project highlighted by his breakout single “Quicksand.”

As for what’s next, Yaweh is currently preparing his sophomore album, Rager Boy, for release. The project is supported by singles that include “Stuntin On You” and “Tommy Lee.” Morray, on the other hand, just released his “Bad Situations” single and is currently on tour with 21 Savage in support of J. Cole’s The Off-Season Tour.

You can press play on the video for “Hands Up” above.