Fayetteville, North Carolina has long been renowned as the birthplace of superstar J. Cole but lately, a new rapper from the ‘Ville has been gaining steam as a star on the rise. Morray even recently appeared on Cole’s new album The Off-Season, providing a symbolic passing of the torch for the new Southern rap hero.

Capitalizing on the renewed attention, Morray returned to the promotion of his own debut mixtape Street Sermons, following up the video for “Trenches” with a new clip for “Nothing Now.” A heartbreak anthem that finds Morray coaching himself out of his regrets — the sort of negging pep talk many of us have given ourselves at some point or another — “Nothing Now” arrives with a video depicting the aftermath of the relationship’s breakdown, packing up his car, and driving off through the night to relocate, leaving his ex-lady behind to pick up the pieces.

Morray’s increased buzz hasn’t only put him on J. Cole’s radar. Before his surprise appearance on Cole’s new album, the North Carolina native also made his television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! performing his breakout single “Quicksand.”

Watch Morray’s “Nothing Now” video above.

Street Sermons is out now via Pick Six Records/Interscope Records. Get it here.