Morrissey Is Selling A Shirt That Reads ‘Be Kind To Animals Or I’ll Kill You’

The Pope of Mope himself, Morrissey, launched an online store today, in case you were wondering what to get your pale teenage nephew for his birthday. There are cheeky tote bags (“Shoplifters of the World Unite”), XXL sweatshirts, “bathtub” mouse mats, and many t-shirts, the most loud of which reads, “BE KIND TO ANIMALS OR I’LL KILL YOU.” Heaven knows Morrissey is subtle now.
Oddly, the shirt doesn’t come in black, even though black is how I feel on the inside.
Should say “BE KIND TO ANIMALS AND I WILL STOP SINGING.”
I’d rather have an “Official Morrissey Tour Cancellation T-Shirt”……
So he’s finally going after the Tumblr audience.
So, it’s currently 2014, not 1987. Do people still attend Morrissey concerts and scream like they are on fire? Because the one time I went – that’s what it was like. Morrissey rolled around and pouted on a bed in the center of the stage singing while women AND men screamed like they were on fire. I was waiting for the punch to be passed out.