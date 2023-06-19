The third episode of The Idol came and went on Sunday night (June 18). There’s some confusion over viewership or whether it will demand a second season on HBO, and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) is “loving” the controversy, but people can count on Tesfaye to release The Idol singles after each episode of the first season.

This week, we got “A Lesser Man” and “Take Me Back” from The Weeknd, as well as “Get It B4” from Moses Sumney.

The Idol aired its premiere episode on June 4. The following Wednesday, June 7, Tesfaye shared his plan to release singles rather than wait until the season finale to drop the soundtrack in full.

“I was planning on dropping the whole soundtrack for idol by the finale, but I’m too hyped… instead, I wanna drop new music from the show every week with each episode,” he captioned an Instagram post. “I’m excited for you guys to hear what we’ve been cooking and all these incredible artists that are a part of this show… this week… Jocelyn’s pop song ‘world class sinner’ and ‘the lure’ (theme score)… episode 2 this Sunday [purple devil emoji].”

Following the June 11 episode, the singles were “Family” and “Devil’s Paradise,” joining “Double Fantasy” featuring Future and “Popular” featuring Madonna and Playboi Carti, which arrived weeks ago.