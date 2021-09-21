The Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Tours Of Fall 2021

Now that the music industry shutdown of 2020 is over and live entertainment is back underway, it’s once again time to line up some of the tours we’re looking forward to for the rest of the year. While the past year was understandably quiet for live shows, venues have begun to reopen, festivals have returned, and many of the artists who spent much of 2020 indoors working on new material finally have the opportunity to show it off for an appreciative audience. Artists like J. Cole have spent weeks shaking off the rust and getting ready to head back out on the road, and hopefully, the extra time will have everyone feeling refreshed and energized after using that time to polish up their performances. The upcoming fall tour season has no shortage of big names but with the likes of Doja Cat, Drake, and Tyler The Creator pushing to 2022, now’s your chance to see the hottest new and rising acts before they blow up.

Blxst

Bring a date, thank me later. Blxst's warm, soulful grooves and laid-back nighttime vibes make his shows feel more like house parties. The smooth appeal of tracks like "Gang Slide," "Chosen," and "Overrated" lend themselves to slow-dance euphoria while still remaining boisterous enough to keep the whole crowd moving all night long. Check out Blxst's tour dates here.

Don Toliver

Toliver made waves last year when he declined to appear on XXL's Freshman cover, so it'll probably be worth checking out his live show to see why. The Houston crooner has rapidly become a fan favorite, getting a tremendous boost from his Cactus Jack label head Travis Scott, but showing over the last two years that he's more than capable of standing on his own. Meanwhile, with "Whole Lotta Money" hitmaker BIA in tow, this tour should be at the top of your "can't miss" list. Check out Don Toliver's tour dates here.

Fugees — The Score Reunion Tour The Fugees on tour for The Score 25th Anniversary. Tickets available Friday at 10 AM local.

A late addition to the list, the iconic Jersey trio is reuniting for the first time in 15 years to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their classic 1996 album The Score. Consider this tour at your own risk; group member Ms. Lauryn Hill is notoriously prone to showing up late and refusing to perform unless the vibe is right, while the band's personal relationships have been strained over the years. However, given how rare a reunion is, that risk may end up well worth it, especially since The Score is considered one of the best hip-hop albums of all time. Check out Fugees' tour dates here.

IDK — The USee4Yourself Tour

As eclectic and experimental as his latest albums have been, the DMV rebel knows exactly how to deliver onstage, as he's proved on previous tours and at countless festival appearances. A true rapper's rapper, IDK also brings a sharp, unique sensibility to the stage, using his magnetic presence to control the energy level like a seasoned veteran. He really cares about how things look and sound and his personality is as electrifying when he performs as it is in his records. Check out IDK's tour dates here.

Isaiah Rashad — The Lil' Sunny's Awesome Vacation Tour

The Lil' Sunny Tour is already in progress, but if it hasn't hit your city yet, make a plan to check it out because this stage veteran really knows how to move a crowd. In addition, he's bringing along his newest TDE labelmate Ray Vaughn, who has proven to be a capable MC himself. Watching them, it's obvious how much they love to perform and they reciprocate every jolt of energy the crowd sends their way. Check out Isaiah Rashad's tour dates here.

J. Cole — The Off-Season Tour

Likewise, J. Cole's tour has already launched and he's already making waves for his choice of attire: Sweatpants and Crocs. It looks like at least one person is bringing quarantine cozy fashion with him. But don't think that means he's a slouch onstage. If anything, the year he spent sharpening his craft has also honed his stage show and his lazy wardrobe is a sign of his confidence in the stagecraft and presence he brings night after night. His Queens brethren Bas is also along for the ride, and when these two link up, good things happen. Check out J. Cole's tour dates here.

Lil Baby & Lil Durk — Back Outside Tour

Lil Baby is currently one of, if not the hottest hip-hop act on the scene today. He's also bringing the rapidly rising Coi Leray and his Voice Of The Heroes partner Lil Durk along, so buckle up. The hype levels for Lil Baby's performance are always off the charts and while this will be our first time to see how he and Durk share the stage, if their on-record chemistry translates live, it'll be a sight to behold. Check out Lil Baby & Lil Durk's tour dates here.

Lil Tjay — Destined 2 Win Tour

Tjay has proven to be a can't-miss performer at festivals. It'll be interesting to see how he condenses that energy for an indoor show after a year off. While that would worry me with some artists considering the lost year of practice and development, the precocious Tjay has already shown a natural gift for projecting his cocky persona to the back of the house. While he's likely never experienced the sometimes grueling tour life, he seems like someone who can thrive in that environment. Check out Lil Tjay's tour dates here.

Playboi Carti — Narcissist Tour

Say what you want about Carti's last album, but Whole Lotta Red probably sounds a whole lot better in a sweaty mosh pit — the way it was intended to be heard. Add in the possibility that he could very well debut an entirely new project while he's on the road — we call that "rock star sh*t" in the biz — tapping in will at least net you a great show and at best give you a chance to say you heard the new sh*t first. Check out Playboi Carti's tour dates here.

Rod Wave — Soulfly Tour

The Florida crooner has made tour life a huge part of his visual presentation — nearly all his videos feature at least some footage. Anyone who prides himself on his performance that much must put on a good one. His packed schedule has taken him from Houston to Minneapolis, but you can catch the latter half of his tour anywhere from Chicago this week to his final show in Seattle in late October. Check out Rod Wave's tour dates here.