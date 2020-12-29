Musicians have about as big an impact on social media as anybody, and the numbers back that up. Now that the year is just days from wrapping up, the rankings of 2020’s most-liked Instagram posts are pretty much settled, and a couple musical names have found their way into the top ten (according to Wikipedia, with data accurate as of December 28 and updated by Uproxx on December 29 for this post).

Kylie Jenner had the strongest grip over the rankings, as four of the top posts are hers. Travis Scott pops up in a couple of them: One was a gallery post featuring photos of Scott, Jenner, and their daughter Stormi in honor of Scott’s birthday (which landed in fourth place after racking up a hair under 16 million likes). The other one featured a pair of photos of Scott and Jenner dressed up (No. 10, 14.2 million likes).

Also making the list as a late entry is Ariana Grande, whose December 20 post needed just about a week to accumulate 15.4 million likes and slide into sixth place on the list.

Outside of the music world, sports were another dominating factor. Posts from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi about the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona took up two of the top three spots, while another post from Ronaldo and a LeBron James post about Kobe Bryant’s death also made the top ten. The acting world was also represented strongly, as the year’s No. 2 post was the one from Chadwick Boseman’s account that confirmed his death.

Check out the top ten list of the year’s most-liked Instagram posts below.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo — post about Diego Maradona (November 25; 19.7 million likes)

2. Chadwick Boseman — post confirming his death (August 28, 2020; 19.1m)

3. Lionel Messi — post about Diego Maradona (November 25; 16.4m)

4. Kylie Jenner — birthday post for Travis Scott (April 30; 16.0m)

5. LeBron James — post about Kobe Bryant (January 27; 15.5m)

6. Ariana Grande — engagement announcement (December 20; 15.4m)

7. Kylie Jenner — photo of Stormi (March 27; 15.3m)

8. Kylie Jenner — video of Stormi (October 1; 14.5m)

9. Cristiano Ronaldo — birthday photo (February 5; 14.3m)

10. Kylie Jenner — photos of herself with Travis Scott (October 18; 14.2m)