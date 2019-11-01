Moxie Knox’s ‘Love Me Right’ Video Is Only The Start For Its Creative Team

Creating a music video is hard work. It’s a collaborative effort that forces people to bond quickly, think on their feet, and fuse their unique personalities together to make art that is substantial and reflective of their tastes and experiences. At least, that’s how it happened for the crew behind the Sprite Way music video project.

Sprite® and UPROXX brought together a team of promising talents to create the feature video debut for artist Moxie Knox’s single, “Love Me Right.” These are next-generation creatives poised to make serious noise as they move through the industry, but while Knox’s video is their first major project together, it doesn’t figure to be the last we hear about them. That was a sentiment on display recently when the team reconvened to see the premiere of the video.

“We all met as strangers,” director Ed Buckles told UPROXX during the video’s launch party. “[But] this isn’t going to be the last that you see of us all collaborating together.” Tripoli Beard, the makeup artist for the shoot who was ready to give up on her creative dreams before getting the call from Sprite, echoed that sentiment: “We just kind of built a family.” That close-knit bond is reflective of the fact that the crew had (and seized) a unique opportunity, proving that there is true power in collaboration and in creating spaces for artists of all disciplines to shine.

