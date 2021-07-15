Once upon a time, MTV delivered exclusive tours of homes owned by some of the biggest names in the entertainment world. The series Cribs debuted in 2000 and in just five year, the show had visited the properties of nearly 200 musicians, actors, and athletes. (The one with Mariah Carey was the series’ most-watched episode.) While the show was placed into syndication in 2008, Cribs has debuted a number of new episodes over the years through platforms like CMT and Snapchat. Now, more the two decades after its initial premiere, new episodes of the show are set to return to MTV this summer.

The new episodes are set to premiere on MTV starting on Wednesday, August 11 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. The 30-minute episodes will allow viewers to get an exclusive look at the homes of celebrities like Big Sean, Rick Ross, Tinashe, and JoJo Siwa. Other names like Nick Young, Tia Mowry, Marsai Martin, Scott Disick, Martha Stewart, Jordyn Woods, and Kathy Griffin will also open their doors for MTV’s cameras.

“Cribs didn’t simply introduce the celebreality genre, it created a blueprint for how we engage on social media,” Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, MTV Entertainment Group, said. “We are thrilled to usher in a new era of this iconic franchise for audiences around the world.”

You can watch a trailer for the upcoming episodes above.