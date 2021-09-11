Last summer, Jack Harlow and producer Murda Beatz shared a picture of themselves together in the studio in which they acknowledged their resemblance, something that some have pointed out before. “Step Brothers @jackharlow,” Murda Beatz captioned the picture alongside the hashtag “#WHOSWHO.” At the time, Harlow was continuing his rise in mainstream stardom thanks to the success of his breakout single “What’s Poppin.” Murda Beatz, on the other hand, was becoming one of hip-hop’s prominent producers. A year later, people are once again talking their shocking resemblance.

The rumours are FALSE Jack Harlow and Murda Beatz are NOT the same person pic.twitter.com/UG88kxsHnA — GRADUATION DAY!!! (@peterjmbonigaba) September 11, 2021

yall really thought murda on the beat was jack harlow. like really? pic.twitter.com/1c6bLmGW4X — lucozoid (@90sharlow) September 11, 2021

how someone say murda beatz is jack harlow with a blowout pic.twitter.com/688Q8MwAI9 — lucozoid (@90sharlow) September 11, 2021

One person reshared the picture of the two, writing, “The rumours are FALSE Jack Harlow and Murda Beatz are NOT the same person.” The post triggered a boatload of reactions, some sharing their surprise at the news and others questioning how so many people were unaware that Harlow and Murda Beatz are not the same people. “yall really thought murda on the beat was jack harlow. like really?” one person wrote, while another said, “how someone say murda beatz is jack harlow with a blowout.”

You can read more reactions to Jack Harlow’s and Murda Beatz’s resemblance below.

y’all really think jack harlow and murda beatz look the same?! pic.twitter.com/llNut3Ku1A — 𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙃𝙖𝙧𝙡𝙤𝙬 𝙈𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙨 | PINNED! (@jackharlowmemes) September 11, 2021

So what u tryna tell me is he just Jack Harlow with a relaxer https://t.co/NCJ9zWOHuH — 🌜✨𝔹𝕒𝕓𝕪𝕘𝕚𝕣𝕝 ✨🌛 (@3moonbeam3) September 11, 2021

WAIT A MIN?! THIS IS “MURDA ON THE BEAT”? pic.twitter.com/a4tEEx1WG5 — The Meaning Of Prentiss (@RoyalPrince01) September 10, 2021

Damn I been hearin ‘murda in the beat, so it’s not nice’ for how many years?? And I was today years old when I found out he look like Jack Harlow ?? pic.twitter.com/XUWaYI4GnE — black lives matter  (@blondedreginald) September 11, 2021

Mark these words. Jack Harlow and Murda Beatz will drop a collab project and this will be the cover. https://t.co/lTXlKgAsqo pic.twitter.com/BnAeKIRy1K — CREW Sheisty 🤐 (@ItsJayTeeGee_) September 11, 2021

my reaction to y’all thinking Jack Harlow and Murda Beatz look alike: pic.twitter.com/qWXUkZ8DoL — Pennsyvlanian Barb🦄🎀 (@saltandvinegros) September 11, 2021

No but someone said Murda Beats is Jack Harlow with a relaxer and they didn’t lie https://t.co/PcrkzpQEWr — Lesedi (@justsedii) September 11, 2021

i did not know that?!????????. i thought this was jack harlow??!!?. SO WHO WAS SAYING "MURDA ON THE BEAT"?. HIM? — ꕤ (@kenyatramaine) September 10, 2021

Murda beatz look like Jack Harlow from an alternate universe pic.twitter.com/SU5IZcpU3o — 🌟Lᴀʀʀʏ🌟 (@Very_Larry) September 11, 2021

