People Are Hilariously Pointing Out A Resemblance Between Jack Harlow And Producer Murda Beatz

Last summer, Jack Harlow and producer Murda Beatz shared a picture of themselves together in the studio in which they acknowledged their resemblance, something that some have pointed out before. “Step Brothers @jackharlow,” Murda Beatz captioned the picture alongside the hashtag “#WHOSWHO.” At the time, Harlow was continuing his rise in mainstream stardom thanks to the success of his breakout single “What’s Poppin.” Murda Beatz, on the other hand, was becoming one of hip-hop’s prominent producers. A year later, people are once again talking their shocking resemblance.

One person reshared the picture of the two, writing, “The rumours are FALSE Jack Harlow and Murda Beatz are NOT the same person.” The post triggered a boatload of reactions, some sharing their surprise at the news and others questioning how so many people were unaware that Harlow and Murda Beatz are not the same people. “yall really thought murda on the beat was jack harlow. like really?” one person wrote, while another said, “how someone say murda beatz is jack harlow with a blowout.”

You can read more reactions to Jack Harlow’s and Murda Beatz’s resemblance below.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

