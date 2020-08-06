In the opulent video for Murda Beatz’s new summertime single “Doors Unlocked,” the prolific producer is joined by Ty Dolla Sign, Polo G, and a plethora of pretty women at an unoccupied mansion for some fun in the sun. While Murda and Polo hang out with a squad of ladies by the pool, Ty entertains his chosen companion with a bubble bath in a room full of even more bubbles. The sky above them is a hazy purple, reflecting the dreamy quality of Murda’s production on the song, which pairs gauzy synths with his usual skittering, rumbling 808s.

While Murda’s mostly laid low throughout 2020, only really popping up with one other single of his own (“Banana Split” featuring YNW Melly and Lil Durk), his beats have continued to grace projects from the likes of Lil Baby, NLE Choppa, and Polo G.

Polo, meanwhile, is coming off the release of his critically hailed sophomore album, The GOAT, and his own appearances alongside Lil Baby on Lil Durk’s “3 Headed Goat.” Kid really likes caprine mammals, I guess.

Finally, Ty Dolla Sign appears to be gearing up for the release of a project of his own after releasing the single “Ego Death” featuring Kanye West and FKA Twigs.

Watch Murda Beatz, Ty Dolla Sign, and Polo G’s “Doors Unlocked” video.

