The nightmare that is 2020 will be over in a matter of hours, and before 2021 kicks off, artists have shared their resolutions/hopes/plans for next year.

A few days ago, SZA tweeted, “2021 has NO room for indifference lack of compassion or backhanded statements . I will literally forget your alive.” Continuing on that same thread yesterday, she added, “I want better friendships 2021 so imma be a better friend.”

2021 has NO room for indifference lack of compassion or backhanded statements . I will literally forget your alive . — SZA (@sza) December 26, 2020

I want better friendships 2021 so imma be a better friend. — SZA (@sza) December 29, 2020

In a new interview with Complex, Jack Harlow said he’s looking forward to getting in better shape in 2021: “Man, I want to get fit. And I’ve made some real strides towards the end of this year, but I just want to hit it into a new gear. I want to get super fit.” Meanwhile, in Charli XCX’s final quarantine diary entry, she wrapped up by looking forward to next year, writing, “All I can say is light your candles, get manifesting, and bring on 2021. If 2020 has taught us one thing, it’s that we really can’t predict what the future holds… so live your life and live it now because, honestly, who knows what will happen next?”

While not specifically making resolutions, artists like Foo Fighters, Doja Cat, and Khalid suggested or outright declared that releasing new music is among their 2021 goals and/or plans. As for Franz Ferdinand, they just want to get on a stage in front of a live audience again.

.@DojaCat appears to tease her new music era on social media: “Planet Her 2021 ⌛️” pic.twitter.com/xdu7cjPban — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 27, 2020

I know it’ll be worth it. I hate being so quiet on the tunes, but I got bops lined up. Energizing 2021 is going to be great year. My best tunes yet! — T᷈O᷈K᷈iM᷈O᷈N᷈S᷈T᷈A᷈ (@TOKiMONSTA) December 30, 2020

Here's to bringing this back in 2021. pic.twitter.com/GJJGulXl9S — Franz Ferdinand (@Franz_Ferdinand) December 30, 2020

Check out some other artist posts below.

New Years Resolution is being organized. — INTERNET MONEY (@taztaylor) December 29, 2020

New Years resolutions….??? Tell moi — Charli (@charli_xcx) December 26, 2020

We want to hear your New Year’s Resolutions!! Bonus points if you can use any of our lyrics in your answer 😉 Going to share our favorites 🖤 — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) December 28, 2020

My New Year's resolution is getting into a routine of writing more everyday. Comment👇🏼👇🏼on your New Year's resolutions! #GoodbyeToYou #Goodbye2020 pic.twitter.com/KWWX6dcDxp — Patty Smyth (@PattySmyth) December 28, 2020

my new years glow up begins today cuz i’m going into 2021 as hot as i possibly can — loren gray (@iamlorengray) December 30, 2020

every new years resolution I’ve made was “learning to say no” … and I still haven’t learned — MISSUNDERSTOOD.OUT.NOW!! (@queennaija) December 23, 2020

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.