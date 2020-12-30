Getty Image
SZA, Jack Harlow, And Others Strive For A Better 2021 As They Share Their New Year’s Resolutions

The nightmare that is 2020 will be over in a matter of hours, and before 2021 kicks off, artists have shared their resolutions/hopes/plans for next year.

A few days ago, SZA tweeted, “2021 has NO room for indifference lack of compassion or backhanded statements . I will literally forget your alive.” Continuing on that same thread yesterday, she added, “I want better friendships 2021 so imma be a better friend.”

In a new interview with Complex, Jack Harlow said he’s looking forward to getting in better shape in 2021: “Man, I want to get fit. And I’ve made some real strides towards the end of this year, but I just want to hit it into a new gear. I want to get super fit.” Meanwhile, in Charli XCX’s final quarantine diary entry, she wrapped up by looking forward to next year, writing, “All I can say is light your candles, get manifesting, and bring on 2021. If 2020 has taught us one thing, it’s that we really can’t predict what the future holds… so live your life and live it now because, honestly, who knows what will happen next?”

While not specifically making resolutions, artists like Foo Fighters, Doja Cat, and Khalid suggested or outright declared that releasing new music is among their 2021 goals and/or plans. As for Franz Ferdinand, they just want to get on a stage in front of a live audience again.

Check out some other artist posts below.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

