LA house party staple Mustard just released his third studio album, Perfect Ten, supported by a collection of turned-up, post-hyphy posse cuts including “100 Bands” featuring radio mainstays Meek Mill, Quavo, and YG. Now, the video for “100 Bands” has arrived and it’s exactly what you’d expect. Shot in stark black-and-white, the video finds the foursome taking over a small house in the suburbs for a wild party complete with pole-dancing, booty-gyrating strippers as the producer and rappers throw the titular money around.

Mustard spent most of the week teasing the new video, posting amusing asides from the filming day, including one wherein he jokes with his frequent collaborator YG about having the “best waves in the music video” and YG’s Birdmanesque hand rubbing. The video is otherwise pretty straightforward, with the dancers shaking on poles both inside the house and outside, which probably violates at least a few local ordinances and prompted some complaints from the neighbors.

While Mustard sorts out his homeowners’ association issues, his other video from the album, you can check out more of the singles from Perfect Ten, including the paintball fight video for “Pure Water” with Migos, and the high-speed flex anthem “On God” featuring ASAP Ferg, ASAP Rocky, Tyga, and YG.

Perfect Ten is out now via Mustard’s own 10 Summers/Interscope. Get it here.