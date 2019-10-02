Mustard And Roddy Ricch Set An Example For The Youth In Their Lavish ‘Ballin” Video

Veteran West Coast producer Mustard and and Compton newcomer Roddy Ricch team up for a lavish video for “Ballin'” from Mustard’s new album Perfect Ten. The video finds the pair riding in a drop-top Lamborghini through the streets of downtown Los Angeles, enjoying the Southern California sunshine, and cutting up at a local casino, placing big bets at the cards table before relocating to the club to show off for some pretty ladies.

The “balling” scenes are intercut with shots of a pair of children fantasizing about living the luxury lifestyle while mirroring Roddy and Mustard with monopoly money in their bedroom, listening to records, and eventually watching in amazement as their heroes go cruising by while they play with replicas of the exotic automobile outside.

“Ballin'” is just one of the standout tracks from Perfect Ten, which dropped at the end of June and also featured the singles “100 Bands” with 21 Savage, Meek Mill, Quavo, and YG, “Interstate 10” with Future, “On God” with ASAP Ferg, ASAP Rocky, Tyga, and YG, and “Pure Water” with Migos.

Perfect Ten is out now via 10 Summers Records, Inc./Interscope Records. Get it here.

Roddy Ricch is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.