Jacksonville rapper Nardo Wick returns with the raucous “Riot,” the follow-up to his first 2022 single, “Krazy Krazy.” After dropping the single itself at midnight, Nardo quickly re-upped with an intense music video full of menacing faces and brandished weapons. Seriously, if someone shows this to Congress, I bet they’ll pass gun control in a week.

Despite not having much new music out this year, Nardo’s 2022 is off to a promising start. In addition to his two impressive singles, he also caught Latto’s rising wave, popping up on “Stepper” from her well-received sophomore album, 777. These attention-grabbing performances are helping him maintain the momentum from his breakout 2021, which included the star-making single, “Who Wants Smoke?” its star-studded remix with 21 Savage, G Herbo, and Lil Durk, and its ferocious follow-up, “Me Or Sum” featuring Future and Lil Baby. Nardo’s big-name co-signers would mean little if he couldn’t back it up, though — and good thing for him, he does.

Nardo’s 2021 debut studio album Who Is Nardo Wick? was one of the better-received albums of the year. Also featuring appearances from fellow rising stars Big30 and Lakeyah, it peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard 200 and set the stage for him to become one of hip-hop’s hottest newcomers. If he’s planning to follow up this year with another new album, expect to see his name in lights in no time.

Watch Nardo Wick’s “Riot” video above.