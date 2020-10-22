Exactly two months ago, Nas shared his thirteenth album, King’s Disease, which was executive produced by Hit-Boy and featured guest appearances from ASAP Ferg, Fivio Foreign, Lil Durk, Anderson .Paak, and more. Now Nas returns with a new video for the song “Replace Me,” which finds himself, Big Sean, Don Toliver, and Hit-Boy appearing as the memories of an ex-lover.

It starts with an unnamed woman opening a photo album. Many of its pages are filled with Don Toliver, who sings an infectious chorus before Nas steps in for his verse. As the video goes on, the pages are filled with Nas and the woman, and eventually Big Sean, who rattles off his part of the song while holding a rose.

The “Replace Me” video joins “Ultra Black” and “Spicy” as tracks from King’s Disease that have received the music video treatment. Nas also recently joined Statik Selektah, Joey Badass, and Gary Clark Jr. for their new record “Keep It Moving.”

The video arrives after Hit-Boy, who produced “Replace Me,” said that he hopes to produce future projects for Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar. “If I can get an album with Kendrick or get an album with Jay-Z that would be lovely,” Hit-Boy said on a September episode of The Bootleg Kev Podcast.

You can watch the “Replace Me” video above.