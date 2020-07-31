Nas Joins Hit-Boy And Dom Kennedy To Keep The ‘City On Lock’

West Coast underground just got a major boost. Multi-Grammy Award-winning producer Hit-Boy and veteran LA rapper Dom Kennedy — known collectively as Half-A-Mil — connected for the 11-track effort, Also Known As, Friday. While the two have made names for themselves as both solo artists and a duo, Hit-Boy and Kennedy tapped some big-name rappers to lend a hand on the record, including the legendary Nas.

Nas joined Hit-Boy and Kennedy on the stand-out track “City On Lock.” Nas didn’t hop on for a full feature but the rapper took charge in the song’s hook which perfectly compliments Hit-Boy and Kennedy’s prose: “They wanted to stop, we come out on top / The oven on hot / City on lock / We not with the talk, we hit up your spot.”

Ahead of the release of Also Known As, Hit-Boy added another Grammy to his collection this year, winning the award for Best Rap Performance for “Racks In The Middle,” his track with Roddy Ricch and the late Nipsey Hussle.

Listen to “City On Lock” above and find the Also Known As album artwork and tracklist below.

1. “Offline”

2. “Pretty Thug”

3. “When the Money Comes” Feat. 03 Greedo

4. “We Blessed”

5. “87 Benzo” Feat. 24 hrs

6. “Lou Rawls”

7. “City On Lock” Feat. Nas

8. “Intersection”

9 “The Return”

10. “Contribute”

11. “Good Luck”

Also Known As is out now via Half-A-Mil. Get it here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.