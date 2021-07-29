Nas announced the follow-up to his last album, King’s Disease will be dropping in just a few days. The New York rapper let fans know that the second part of his Hit Boy-produced project would be dropping on August 6th, and astute fans of hip-hop will notice that’s the rumored date for Kanye to complete his new album, Donda, which may or may not be a hint of competitive energy in the air… or maybe synergy?

While Kanye is camped out in a stadium in Atlanta, nailing down the details of his latest work, an old diss tracks where Nas may or may not be dissing Tupac has surfaced. It’s unclear if that song is going to be a part of King’s Disease II, but considering the first installment won Nas a Grammy and functioned as a comeback album of sorts for the legendary MC, this follow up might be an equally impactful album.

Some may argue that Nas’ real comeback began with the Kanye-produced Nasir, which dropped during Ye’s rushed run of releases from 2018, and Nas later admitted was a bit rushed. Check out the album artwork for the project below, and look for it out on Mass Appeal Records on August 6th.