Nas started teasing his new album, King’s Disease, last week with the release of his Doja Cat-dissing “Ultra Black,” and now he has unveiled more info. Today, the legendary rapper has shared the tracklist for his upcoming thirteenth album.

The project runs for a concise 13 tracks and features assists from Anderson .Paak, Big Sean, Charlie Wilson, Hit-Boy, Don Toliver, Lil Durk, Brucie B., The Firm, Fivio Foreign, and ASAP Ferg.

The .Paak-featuring “All Bad” could have perhaps been one of the results of a studio session that .Paak had to leave early back in December. .Paak told James Corden on a recent Late Late Show, “The only thing is I had a session with Dr. Dre and Kanye West right before, and I had to leave that session early to get to The Price Is Right. I didn’t want to tell them I had to go to The Price Is Right. I was like, ‘Yo, I got this thing I got to do, you know…’ We got the work done, but man, it was the craziest day of my life: That session, going from there to The Price Is Right… it was amazing.”

Check out the King’s Disease art and tracklist below.

1. “King’s Disease”

2. “Blue Benz”

3. “Car #85” Feat. Charlie Wilson

4. “Ultra Black” Feat. Hit-Boy

5. “27 Summers”

6. “Replace Me” Feat. Don Toliver and Big Sean

7. “Til The War Is Won” Feat. Lil Durk

8. “All Bad” Feat. Anderson .Paak

9. “The Definition” Feat. Brucie B.

10. “Full Circle” Feat. The Firm

11. “10 Points”

12. “The Cure”

13. “Spicy” Feat. Fivio Foreign and ASAP Ferg

King’s Disease is out 8/21 via Mass Appeal.