This past Friday, Nas shared his 13th album King’s Disease and so far it’s been received well by fans. Supported by features from some of today’s favorites like Don Toliver, Big Sean, and Fivio Foreign as well as some names from the past including Charlie Wilson, AZ, and Foxy Brown, it appears as if Nas has worked his way into the good graces of fans. Stopping by The Breakfast Club to speak on the album, the hosts decided to ask Nas about his thoughts on having to share a release date with Jay-Z over the last two dates.

When asked about it, Nas saw it as no more than a coincidence. “I think maybe there’s an energy that we both have where we maybe we feel like we work around the same time,” he said in response. The question was rooted in Jay-Z and Pharrell’s single, “Entrepreneur,” which arrived on the same day as King’s Disease. The occurrence adds to a fairly long list of identical release dates which includes Nas’ Stillmatic and Jay-Z’s MTV Unplugged album with The Roots (December 18, 2001), Nas’ Street’s Disciple and Jay-Z’s Collison Course joint album with Linkin Park (November 30th, 2004), and on a more recent note, Jay-Z and Beyonce’s Everything Is Love album which arrived just a day after Nas’ Nasir release back in July 2018.

After DJ Envy from the The Breakfast Club relayed the multiple occasions where they both shared a release date, the list seemed to take Nas by surprise, but he still labeled it as nothing more than a coincidence. “Yo, bro that’s a hell of coincidence; that’s some confidence for you!” he said. “I think things just happen; just synergy, you know? Jay would know better than me.”

Watch Nas’ interview on The Breakfast Club above and move up to the 32-minute mark to hear him discuss the release date issue.

