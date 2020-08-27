Backed by a strong production from Hit-Boy, Nas’ King Disease has gone over well with fans. He continues to promote the album, this time with a video for the song “Ultra Black.” Directed by Spike Jordan, the video boasts cameos from legendary Harlem designer Dapper Dan, Pyer Moss founder Kerby Jean-Raymond, and Hit-Boy himself, all while Nas celebrates the beauty of the homes in Black America. It follows a few families through their daily routines in the video, their lives painted in a beautiful light by Nas’ lyrics.

The video arrives after Nas clarified that his Doja Cat line on the song, which caused some controversy shortly after its release, was simply a result of lyrical wordplay. “I just really was saying a rhyme that rhymed with ‘Ultra Black.’ I rhymed that word with ‘ultra black,'” he explained. “It’s all love. […] It’s bars, it’s just lines. We play with words.”

Nas has been on a heavy promo run following the release of King’s Disease. During his press run, the Brooklyn rapper has discussed missing out on a Notorious B.I.G. collaboration, rushing Nasir with Kanye West, sharing release dates with Jay-Z, and more.

You can watch the “Ultra Black” video above.

King’s Disease is out now on Mass Appeal Records. Get it here.