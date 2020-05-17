Ten days removed from his third studio album, Nav has another accolade to add to his list. Landing another No. 1 album, Good Intentions finds itself atop the Billboard album charts. The achievement comes nearly a week after Nav shared the deluxe version of the album, titled Brown Boy 2.

In its opening week, Good Intentions tallied a first-week total of 135,000 equivalent album units. Of that number, 73,000 units were pure album sales, which can be credited to the merchandise and album bundles sold on his website, while 62,000 units came from streaming numbers. The album also serves as XO Records’ second No. 1 album following The Weeknd’s After Hours.

Looking at the rest of the chart, Kehlani earned her highest-charting ever with It Was Good Until It Wasn’t coming in at No. 2 with 83,000 equivalent album units. Her previous high came with her 2017 album, SweetSexySavage which debuted at No. 3 at the time of its release. Slipping down a spot, Drake’s Dark Lane Demo Tapes can be found at No. 3 after a second-week total of 79,000 units. Receiving a boost from his recently released deluxe version for the album, Lil Baby also spends another week in the top-five with My Turn coming in at No. 4 with 72,000 units. Lastly, Lil Durk earns his second top-five album with Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 coming in at No. 5 with 57,000 units.

Other notable albums in the top ten include Bad Bunny’s surprise album Las Que No Iban a Salir at No. 7, Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake at No. 8, and The Weeknd’s After Hours at No. 9.

