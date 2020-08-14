Thriving own their own in the trap world, Don Toliver, Gunna, and Nav join forces to contribute to producer Internet Money’s new single, “Lemonade.” Fascinated by the shine and icy nature of their yellow diamonds, the three trap stars relish in their successful careers over the guitar-driven beat. Wit Nav leading the way with a verse of his own, Don Toliver holds it down on the hook as Gunna makes his entrance before the Houston native closes the track with some flexing of his own.

The single marks the second time in a month that Don Toliver and Gunna have supplied their talents to a producer, with the first being their “Cafeteria” single with Chase B. Examining their collective 2020, the three rappers have found success on their own terms this year. Don Toliver shared his Heaven Or Hell album which was celebrated by many in hip-hop as one of the year’s best releases, to the extent that many were upset that the Houston rapper was not included in the newly-released XXL Freshman class list. Gunna, on the other hand, returned to form with his Wunna album, one that received a deluxe re-issue last month while Nav earned his second No. 1 album with his Good Intentions release in May.

Press play on the video above to hear “Lemonade.”