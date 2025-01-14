Donald Trump is set to kick off his second non-consecutive term as president with his inauguration on January 20. Typically, these events have big-time stars performing: Lady Gaga sang the national anthem at Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021, for example.

While many music stars aren’t interested in associating themselves with Trump, one recognizable artist has agreed to play the inauguration: It was announced yesterday (January 13) that country icon Carrie Underwood will sing “America The Beautiful” at the event.

In a statement (per the Associated Press), Underwood explained her reasoning for taking on the gig, saying:

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

Underwood previously discussed her reluctance to get involved in politics during a 2019 interview with The Guardian, saying, “I feel like more people try to pin me places politically. I try to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins. It’s crazy. Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it’s black and white. And it’s not like that. […] And it does kind of bug me when people take a song, or take something I said, and try to pigeonhole or force me to pick a side or something. It’s a discussion — a long discussion.”