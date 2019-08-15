Nessa Criticized Jay-Z’s NFL Deal And Set The Record Straight About Colin Kaepernick

Nessa isn’t happy about Jay-Z’s new deal with the NFL and she definitely isn’t happy about what the rapper said about her boyfriend, Colin Kaepernick. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is currently out of a job, likely the result of his nonviolent protest of police brutality against people of color.

On Wednesday, Kaepernick honored the third anniversary of the start of his nonviolent protest, which began by sitting during the national anthem before games and later became Kaepernick and others kneeling during the performance. The protest drew headlines around the world and Kaepernick has donated his time and money to charities that work to support those impacted by police violence, and as his unemployment continued many others in sports and entertainment.

One of those notable entertainers is Jay-Z, who went as far as to try convincing Travis Scott not to perform at the half of this year’s Super Bowl over Kaepernick. That’s what made Jay-Z’s deal with the league so curious for many, and despite his own defense of the situation he continued to receive criticism about the deal, including Kaepernick’s girlfriend, Nessa, was also critical of Jay-Z on Hot 97 on Wednesday.

Nessa isn’t the only person who was critical of Jay-Z and Roc Nation on Wednesday. Eric Reid, who protested and filed a grievance with Kaepernick when they were teammates on the San Francisco 49ers, also spoke critically of Jay-Z’s defense of the deal.

