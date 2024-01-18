Guest judges on the show included Anderson .Paak, Big Boi, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Killer Mike, Lupe Fiasco, Nipsey Hussle, Quavo, and Snoop Dogg , among others, and the winner, D Smoke , was eventually nominated for three Grammy Awards.

After nearly five years, Netflix has announced the return of Rhythm + Flow for season 2 . The first season, which aired in 2019, featured judges Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, and T.I. critiquing a crew of unsigned rappers as they competed for a $250,000 grand prize.

When Does Rhythm + Flow Season 2 Come Out?

Netflix hasn’t revealed when the second season — which was originally scheduled to air in 2021 — will begin streaming on the platform, it has shared a few details, including the new lineup of judges.

The new judges on Rhythm + Flow will include DJ Khaled, moving up from his guest judging duties in season one; Latto, who started her career as the winner of Lifetime’s The Rap Game, making her uniquely suited to the role; and Ludacris, whose rap success has led to an equally successful film career.

One guest judge that has been teased is Eminem, who will oversee the rap battle challenge, playing on his own career as a battle rapper.

More details will be revealed closer to the release date. You can watch season 1 of Rhythm + Flow on Netflix.