iStock
Music

All The New Albums Coming Out In August 2020

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in August. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, August 7

  • ABIR — Heat EP (Atlantic Records)
  • Adam Miller — Unify (self-released)
  • Alison Mosshart — Sound Wheel (Third Man Records)
  • Allegra Krieger — The Joys Of Forgetting (Northern Spy Records)
  • Aminé — Limbo (Republic Records)
  • Becky Bowe — Cosmic Hearts EP (Two Bridge Recordings)
  • Broken Hands — Split In Two (SO Recordings)
  • Cary Morin — Dockside Saints (Continental Song City)
  • Cassadee Pope — Rise And Shine (Awake Music)
  • The Collect Pond — In The Garden EP (787955 Records DK)
  • Cory Marks — Who I Am (Better Noise Music)
  • Cory Wong — Trail Songs: Dawn (Roundwound Media)
  • Daniel Donato — A Young Man’s Country (Cosmic Country Music)
  • David Ian Roberts — From The Harbor (Cambrian Records)
  • Dead Swells — Dead Swells (self-released)
  • Deep Purple — Whoosh! (earMUSIC)
  • Duval Timothy — Help (Carrying Colour)
  • Eyedress — Let’s Skip To The Wedding (Lex Records)
  • Fair Mothers — In Monochrome (Toad Records)
  • Fast Romantics — Pick It Up (Postwar Records / Fontana North)
  • Gardner/James — Synergy (Pavement Music)
  • Gashi — 1984 (RCA Records)
  • Glass Animals — Dreamland (Polydor Records)
  • Golden Shoals — Golden Shoals (self-released)
  • Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids — Shaman! (Strut Records)
  • Immanuel Wilkins — Omega (Blue Note Records)
  • Jason Molina — Eight Gates (Secretly Canadian)
  • Jaga Jazzist — Pyramid (Brainfeeder)
  • Jenny O. — New Truth (Mama Bird Recording Co.)
  • Jobs — Endless Birthdays (Ramp Local)
  • Joel Crouse — WasteLAnd EP (Hum Records)
  • Kenny Roby — The Reservoir (Royal Potato Family)
  • Layla Kaylif — Lovers Don’t Meet (Canopus Records)
  • The Loft Club — Dreaming The Impossible (So, Let’s Talk Ltd / Lightyear Entertainment)
  • Mary Chapin Carpenter — The Dirt And The Stars (Lambent Light Records)
  • Matt Maltese — Madhouse EP (Nettwerk)
  • The Microphones — Microphones In 2020 (P.W. Elverum & Sun)
  • Miserable Chillers — Audience Of Summer (Baby Blue)
  • Neil Diamond — 5 Hot August Nights (Capitol/UMe)
  • New Fries — Is The Idea Of Us (Telephone Explosion)
  • Nilo Blues — Nilo Blues EP (Pack Records)
  • Ramos — My Many Sides (Frontiers Records)
  • Slaves — To Better Days (SBG)
  • Stand Atlantic — Pink Elephant (Hopeless Records)
  • Steve Allman — Brainwave EP (EON Records)
  • The Steve McQueens — Tape Ends EP (Umami Records)
  • Terrell Hines — Portal One: The Mixtape (Capitol Records)
  • Tiana Major9 — Sixes And Sevens EP (Motown Records)
  • Tkay Maidza — Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2 EP (4AD)
  • Tough Age — Which Way Am I? (Mint Records)
  • The Vice — White Teeth Rebellion (Noble Demon)
  • Video Age — Pleasure Line (Winspear)
  • Warren Givens — Rattle The Cages (self-released)
  • Washed Out — Purple Noon (Sub Pop)
  • Yellow Days — A Day In A Yellow Beat (Sony/RCA)

Friday, August 14

  • 0171 — Change Nothing EP (Fueled By Ramen)
  • All We Are — Providence (Double Six Records)
  • ARA — The Desert EP (Bad Witch Records)
  • Arlo McKinley — Die Midwestern (Oh Boy Records)
  • Arre! Arre! — Heavy Breathing EP (PNKSLM Recordings)
  • Beautiful Dudes — Nite Songs (Mama Bird Recording Co.)
  • Biffy Clyro — A Celebration Of Endings (Warner Records)
  • Bill Frisell — Valentine (Blue Note Records)
  • Black Marble — I Must Be Living Twice EP (Sacred Bones Records)
  • Bloxx — Lie Out Loud (Chess Club Records)
  • Bruce Hornsby — Non-Secure Connection (Zappo Productions)
  • BT — The Lost Art Of Longing (Black Hole Recordings)
  • Busty And The Bass — Eddie (Arts & Crafts)
  • Casey MQ — Babycasey (Halocline Trance)
  • Caylee Hammack — If It Wasn’t For You (Capitol Records Nashville)
  • Dylan Cartlidge — Yellow Brick Road EP (Glassnote Music)
  • Emma Swift — Blonde On The Tracks (Continental Record Services)
  • Eric Slick — Wiseacre (Slick Records)
  • Fantastic Negrito — Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? (Cooking Vinyl Limited)
  • Gordon Koang — Unity (Music in Exile)
  • Jacob Collier — Djesse Vol. 3 (Hajanga Records)
  • James Dean Bradfield — Even Is Exile (MontyRay)
  • Jaye Bartell — Kokomo (self-released)
  • Jeannie Seely — An American Classic (Curb Records)
  • Johnny Hates Jazz — Wide Awake (JHJ Music)
  • Jon Gurd — Lion (Anjunadeep)
  • Kathleen Edwards — Total Freedom (Dualtone Records)
  • Kiesza — Crave (Zebra Spirit Tribe)
  • King Buzzo with Trevor Dunn — Gift Of Sacrifice (Ipecac Recordings)
  • Kris Delmhorst — Long Day In The Milky Way (CEN)
  • The Levellers — Peace (On The Fiddle Recordings)
  • Lindsay Ell — Heart Theory (Stoney Creek Records)
  • Michael McArthur — How To Fall In Love EP (Dark River Recoirds)
  • Naretha Williams — Blak Mass (Rocket Group Pty Ltd)
  • Only Sibling — Get Well Soon (Other People Records)
  • The Oracle — Hypogeum (Repose Records)
  • Orville Peck — Show Pony EP (Columbia Records)
  • Primitive Man — Immersion (Relapse Records)
  • Roland Tings — First Wave EP (Cascine)
  • Rumer — Nashville Tears (Cooking Vinyl Limited)
  • Sea Girls — Open Up Your Head (Polydor)
  • Sierre — Artisan Jams EP (Practise Music)
  • State Champs — Unplugged EP (Pure Noise Records)
  • Sylvie Simmons — Blue On Blue (Compass Records)
  • Terry Ohms — Smooth Sailing Forever (Cornelius Chapel Records)
  • Tom Lyngcoln — Raging Head (Solar / Sonar)
  • Tori Kelly — Solitude EP (Capitol Records)
  • Twisted Pine — Right Now (Signature Sounds Recordings)
  • The Wandering Hearts — The Wandering Hearts (Decca)
  • Whitney — Candid (Secretly Canadian)
  • Wingtip — All Your Friends Are Here (Independently Popular)
  • Young Jesus — Welcome To Conceptual Beach (Saddle Creek)

Friday, August 21

  • Avi Kaplan — Lean On Me EP (FanTasy)
  • Bent Arcana — Bent Arcana (Castle Face)
  • Beta Radio — Way Of Love EP (Nettwerk)
  • Black Elephant — Seven Swords (Small Stone Records)
  • Blue Pills — Holy Moly! (Nuclear Blast)
  • Brasstracks — Golden Ticket (Capitol Records)
  • Bright Eyes — Down In The Weeds Where The World Once Was (Dead Oceans)
  • Bully — Sugaregg (Sub Pop)
  • Chuck Prophet — The Land That Time Forgot (Yep Roc Records)
  • Cold War Kids — New Age Norms 2 (CWKTWO Corp.)
  • The Cradle — Laughing In My Sleep (NNA Tapes)
  • Cut Copy — Freeze, Melt (Cutters Records)
  • Dan Croll — Grand Plan (Caroline International)
  • Declan McKenna — Zeroes (Tomplicated)
  • Dent May — Late Checkout (Carpark Records)
  • Eli Winter — Unbecoming (American Dreams Records)
  • Erasure — The Neon (Mute Records)
  • Exotic Sin — Customer’s Copy (Blank Forms Editions)
  • Evangeline Gentle — Evangeline Gentle (Sonic Unyon Records)
  • Everything Everything — Re-Animator (Infinity Industries)
  • Fruit Bats — Siamese Dream (Turntable Kitchen)
  • The Georgia Thunderbolts — The Georgia Thunderbolts EP (Mascot Records)
  • Girl Friday — Androgynous Mary (Hardly Art)
  • The Gravity Drive — The Wildlight (Alchemistic Bliss)
  • H.C. McEntire — Eno Axis (Merge Records)
  • Imogen Clark — The Making Of Me EP (self-released)
  • Jamie Webster — We Get By (Modern Sky)
  • Jefferson Starship — Mother Of The Sun EP (Secret Knock Records)
  • Jerry Joseph — The Beautiful Madness (self-released)
  • Josh Turner — Country State Of Mind (MCA Nashville Records)
  • Juni Ata — Saudade (Flying On Fire Records)
  • Kid Dad — In A Box (Long Branch Records)
  • The Killers — Imploding The Mirage (Island Records)
  • L.A. Witch — Play With Fire! (Suicide Squeeze Records)
  • The Lemon Twigs — Songs For The General Public (4AD)
  • Lewis Del Mar — August (Fader Label)
  • Liar, Flower — Geiger Counter (One Little Independent Records)
  • Logan Farmer — Still No Mother (Western Vinyl)
  • Mad Max — Stormchild Rising (Steamhammer)
  • Malik — Spectrum (ARTium Recordings)
  • The Milwaukees — The Calling (Mint 400 Records)
  • Mike Block — Guzo (Bright Shiny Things)
  • Naked Giants — The Shadow (New West Records)
  • Nils Lofgren — Weathered (Cattle Track Road Records)
  • No Joy — Motherhood (Joyful Noise Recordings)
  • Old 97’s — Twelfth (ATO Records / Fontana North)
  • Paul Molloy — The Fifth Dandelion (Spring Heeled Records)
  • Point North — Brand New Vision (Hopeless Records)
  • Rachel Angel — Highway Songs EP (Public Works)
  • Red Wanting Blue — The Peppermint Sessions (Blue Élan Records)
  • Secret Machines — Awake In The Brain Chamber (TSM Recordings)
  • ShitKid — 20/20 ShitKid (PNKSLM Recordings)
  • Sneaks — Happy Birthday (Merge Records)
  • Steven Adams And The French Drops — Keep It Light (Fika Recordings)
  • The Tangent — Auto Reconnaissance (Insideout Records)
  • Tim McGraw — Here On Earth (Big Machine Records)
  • Troye Sivan — In A Dream EP (EMI Recorded Music Australia)
  • Trummors — Dropout City (Ernest Jenning Record)
  • Tucker Beathard — KING (Warner Music Nashville)
  • Wafia — Good Things EP (Atlantic Records)
  • The Waterboys — Good Luck, Seeker (Cooking Vinyl Limited)

Friday, August 28

  • Aidan Knight — Aidan Knight (Full Time Hobby)
  • Aleynmord — The Blinding Light (AOP Records)
  • The Allman Betts Band — Bless Your Heart (BMG Rights Management)
  • Aluna — Renaissance (Mad Decent)
  • The Avett Brothers — The Third Gleam (Loma Vista Recordings)
  • Billy Childs — Acceptance (Mack Avenue Music Group)
  • Bob Moses — Desire (Domino Records)
  • Bobby Rush — Rawer Than Raw (Deep Rush Records)
  • Caitlin Pasko — Greenhouse (Whatever’s Clever)
  • Carla J. Easton — Weirdo (Olive Grove Records)
  • Colter Wall — Western Swing & Waltzes And Other Punchy Song (La Honda Records)
  • Dan Penn — Living On Mercy (Sista Kompaniet Musik)
  • Daniel Blumberg — On&On (Mute Records)
  • Daniel Rodriguez — Sojourn Of A Burning Sun (BMG Rights Management)
  • Disclosure — Energy (Island Records)
  • EJ Marais — CUTS (La Castanya)
  • The Empty Hearts — The Second Album (Wicked Cool Records)
  • G.E. Smith And LeRoy Bell — Stony Hill (BMG Right Management)
  • Garrett Kato — N. Hemisphere EP (Nettwerk)
  • Girls In Synthesis — Now Here’s An Echo From Your Future (Own It Records)
  • The Happy Fits — What Could Be Better (The Happy Fits Records)
  • Harmonious Thelonious — Plong (Bureau B)
  • Harold López-Nussa — Te Lo Dije (Mack Avenue Music Group)
  • HRVY — Can Anybody Hear Me? (EMI)
  • Justin Wells — The United State (Singular Recordings)
  • JYOTI — Mama, You Can Bet! (SomeOthaShip Connect)
  • Kaleida — Odyssey (Lex Records)
  • Kelly Lee Owens — Inner Song (Smalltown Supersound)
  • Knot — Knot (Exploding In Sound)
  • Lasse Passage — Sunwards (SOFASONGS)
  • Lynch Mob — Wicked Sensation Reimagined (Rat Pak)
  • Metallica & San Francisco Symphony — S&M2 (Elektra)
  • Mix Master Mike And Steve Jordan — Beat Odyssey 2020 (Jay-Vee Inc.)
  • Molly Tuttle — …But I’d Rather Be With You (Compass Records)
  • Narrow Head — 12th House Rock (Run for Cover Records)
  • Oceanator — Things I Never Said (Plastic Miracles)
  • Old Sea Brigade & Luke Sital-Singh — All The Ways You Sing In The Dark EP (Nettwerk)
  • Private Function — Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Caroline Music Australia)
  • Private World — Aleph (Dais Records)
  • Ricky Reed — The Room (Nice Life Recording Company)
  • Rome — The Lone Furrow (TRISOL)
  • Ruston Kelly — Shape & Destroy (Rounder Records)
  • Samia — The Baby (Grand Jury Music)
  • Sarah Walk — Another Me (One Little Independent Records)
  • Seether — Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum (FanTasy)
  • Sophie Hunger — Halluzinationen (Caroline International)
  • Suburban Living — How To Be Human (EggHunt Records)
  • Toots And The Maytals — Got To Be Tough (BMG Rights Management)
  • Walter Trout — Ordinary Madness (Provogue Records)
  • Wood & Wire — No Matter Where It Goes From Here (Blue Corn Music)
  • Zephaniah OHora — Listening To The Music (Last Roundup Records)

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The New Albums Coming Out In August 2020
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now
by:
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×