Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in August. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, August 7
- ABIR — Heat EP (Atlantic Records)
- Adam Miller — Unify (self-released)
- Alison Mosshart — Sound Wheel (Third Man Records)
- Allegra Krieger — The Joys Of Forgetting (Northern Spy Records)
- Aminé — Limbo (Republic Records)
- Becky Bowe — Cosmic Hearts EP (Two Bridge Recordings)
- Broken Hands — Split In Two (SO Recordings)
- Cary Morin — Dockside Saints (Continental Song City)
- Cassadee Pope — Rise And Shine (Awake Music)
- The Collect Pond — In The Garden EP (787955 Records DK)
- Cory Marks — Who I Am (Better Noise Music)
- Cory Wong — Trail Songs: Dawn (Roundwound Media)
- Daniel Donato — A Young Man’s Country (Cosmic Country Music)
- David Ian Roberts — From The Harbor (Cambrian Records)
- Dead Swells — Dead Swells (self-released)
- Deep Purple — Whoosh! (earMUSIC)
- Duval Timothy — Help (Carrying Colour)
- Eyedress — Let’s Skip To The Wedding (Lex Records)
- Fair Mothers — In Monochrome (Toad Records)
- Fast Romantics — Pick It Up (Postwar Records / Fontana North)
- Gardner/James — Synergy (Pavement Music)
- Gashi — 1984 (RCA Records)
- Glass Animals — Dreamland (Polydor Records)
- Golden Shoals — Golden Shoals (self-released)
- Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids — Shaman! (Strut Records)
- Immanuel Wilkins — Omega (Blue Note Records)
- Jason Molina — Eight Gates (Secretly Canadian)
- Jaga Jazzist — Pyramid (Brainfeeder)
- Jenny O. — New Truth (Mama Bird Recording Co.)
- Jobs — Endless Birthdays (Ramp Local)
- Joel Crouse — WasteLAnd EP (Hum Records)
- Kenny Roby — The Reservoir (Royal Potato Family)
- Layla Kaylif — Lovers Don’t Meet (Canopus Records)
- The Loft Club — Dreaming The Impossible (So, Let’s Talk Ltd / Lightyear Entertainment)
- Mary Chapin Carpenter — The Dirt And The Stars (Lambent Light Records)
- Matt Maltese — Madhouse EP (Nettwerk)
- The Microphones — Microphones In 2020 (P.W. Elverum & Sun)
- Miserable Chillers — Audience Of Summer (Baby Blue)
- Neil Diamond — 5 Hot August Nights (Capitol/UMe)
- New Fries — Is The Idea Of Us (Telephone Explosion)
- Nilo Blues — Nilo Blues EP (Pack Records)
- Ramos — My Many Sides (Frontiers Records)
- Slaves — To Better Days (SBG)
- Stand Atlantic — Pink Elephant (Hopeless Records)
- Steve Allman — Brainwave EP (EON Records)
- The Steve McQueens — Tape Ends EP (Umami Records)
- Terrell Hines — Portal One: The Mixtape (Capitol Records)
- Tiana Major9 — Sixes And Sevens EP (Motown Records)
- Tkay Maidza — Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2 EP (4AD)
- Tough Age — Which Way Am I? (Mint Records)
- The Vice — White Teeth Rebellion (Noble Demon)
- Video Age — Pleasure Line (Winspear)
- Warren Givens — Rattle The Cages (self-released)
- Washed Out — Purple Noon (Sub Pop)
- Yellow Days — A Day In A Yellow Beat (Sony/RCA)
Friday, August 14
- 0171 — Change Nothing EP (Fueled By Ramen)
- All We Are — Providence (Double Six Records)
- ARA — The Desert EP (Bad Witch Records)
- Arlo McKinley — Die Midwestern (Oh Boy Records)
- Arre! Arre! — Heavy Breathing EP (PNKSLM Recordings)
- Beautiful Dudes — Nite Songs (Mama Bird Recording Co.)
- Biffy Clyro — A Celebration Of Endings (Warner Records)
- Bill Frisell — Valentine (Blue Note Records)
- Black Marble — I Must Be Living Twice EP (Sacred Bones Records)
- Bloxx — Lie Out Loud (Chess Club Records)
- Bruce Hornsby — Non-Secure Connection (Zappo Productions)
- BT — The Lost Art Of Longing (Black Hole Recordings)
- Busty And The Bass — Eddie (Arts & Crafts)
- Casey MQ — Babycasey (Halocline Trance)
- Caylee Hammack — If It Wasn’t For You (Capitol Records Nashville)
- Dylan Cartlidge — Yellow Brick Road EP (Glassnote Music)
- Emma Swift — Blonde On The Tracks (Continental Record Services)
- Eric Slick — Wiseacre (Slick Records)
- Fantastic Negrito — Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? (Cooking Vinyl Limited)
- Gordon Koang — Unity (Music in Exile)
- Jacob Collier — Djesse Vol. 3 (Hajanga Records)
- James Dean Bradfield — Even Is Exile (MontyRay)
- Jaye Bartell — Kokomo (self-released)
- Jeannie Seely — An American Classic (Curb Records)
- Johnny Hates Jazz — Wide Awake (JHJ Music)
- Jon Gurd — Lion (Anjunadeep)
- Kathleen Edwards — Total Freedom (Dualtone Records)
- Kiesza — Crave (Zebra Spirit Tribe)
- King Buzzo with Trevor Dunn — Gift Of Sacrifice (Ipecac Recordings)
- Kris Delmhorst — Long Day In The Milky Way (CEN)
- The Levellers — Peace (On The Fiddle Recordings)
- Lindsay Ell — Heart Theory (Stoney Creek Records)
- Michael McArthur — How To Fall In Love EP (Dark River Recoirds)
- Naretha Williams — Blak Mass (Rocket Group Pty Ltd)
- Only Sibling — Get Well Soon (Other People Records)
- The Oracle — Hypogeum (Repose Records)
- Orville Peck — Show Pony EP (Columbia Records)
- Primitive Man — Immersion (Relapse Records)
- Roland Tings — First Wave EP (Cascine)
- Rumer — Nashville Tears (Cooking Vinyl Limited)
- Sea Girls — Open Up Your Head (Polydor)
- Sierre — Artisan Jams EP (Practise Music)
- State Champs — Unplugged EP (Pure Noise Records)
- Sylvie Simmons — Blue On Blue (Compass Records)
- Terry Ohms — Smooth Sailing Forever (Cornelius Chapel Records)
- Tom Lyngcoln — Raging Head (Solar / Sonar)
- Tori Kelly — Solitude EP (Capitol Records)
- Twisted Pine — Right Now (Signature Sounds Recordings)
- The Wandering Hearts — The Wandering Hearts (Decca)
- Whitney — Candid (Secretly Canadian)
- Wingtip — All Your Friends Are Here (Independently Popular)
- Young Jesus — Welcome To Conceptual Beach (Saddle Creek)
Friday, August 21
- Avi Kaplan — Lean On Me EP (FanTasy)
- Bent Arcana — Bent Arcana (Castle Face)
- Beta Radio — Way Of Love EP (Nettwerk)
- Black Elephant — Seven Swords (Small Stone Records)
- Blue Pills — Holy Moly! (Nuclear Blast)
- Brasstracks — Golden Ticket (Capitol Records)
- Bright Eyes — Down In The Weeds Where The World Once Was (Dead Oceans)
- Bully — Sugaregg (Sub Pop)
- Chuck Prophet — The Land That Time Forgot (Yep Roc Records)
- Cold War Kids — New Age Norms 2 (CWKTWO Corp.)
- The Cradle — Laughing In My Sleep (NNA Tapes)
- Cut Copy — Freeze, Melt (Cutters Records)
- Dan Croll — Grand Plan (Caroline International)
- Declan McKenna — Zeroes (Tomplicated)
- Dent May — Late Checkout (Carpark Records)
- Eli Winter — Unbecoming (American Dreams Records)
- Erasure — The Neon (Mute Records)
- Exotic Sin — Customer’s Copy (Blank Forms Editions)
- Evangeline Gentle — Evangeline Gentle (Sonic Unyon Records)
- Everything Everything — Re-Animator (Infinity Industries)
- Fruit Bats — Siamese Dream (Turntable Kitchen)
- The Georgia Thunderbolts — The Georgia Thunderbolts EP (Mascot Records)
- Girl Friday — Androgynous Mary (Hardly Art)
- The Gravity Drive — The Wildlight (Alchemistic Bliss)
- H.C. McEntire — Eno Axis (Merge Records)
- Imogen Clark — The Making Of Me EP (self-released)
- Jamie Webster — We Get By (Modern Sky)
- Jefferson Starship — Mother Of The Sun EP (Secret Knock Records)
- Jerry Joseph — The Beautiful Madness (self-released)
- Josh Turner — Country State Of Mind (MCA Nashville Records)
- Juni Ata — Saudade (Flying On Fire Records)
- Kid Dad — In A Box (Long Branch Records)
- The Killers — Imploding The Mirage (Island Records)
- L.A. Witch — Play With Fire! (Suicide Squeeze Records)
- The Lemon Twigs — Songs For The General Public (4AD)
- Lewis Del Mar — August (Fader Label)
- Liar, Flower — Geiger Counter (One Little Independent Records)
- Logan Farmer — Still No Mother (Western Vinyl)
- Mad Max — Stormchild Rising (Steamhammer)
- Malik — Spectrum (ARTium Recordings)
- The Milwaukees — The Calling (Mint 400 Records)
- Mike Block — Guzo (Bright Shiny Things)
- Naked Giants — The Shadow (New West Records)
- Nils Lofgren — Weathered (Cattle Track Road Records)
- No Joy — Motherhood (Joyful Noise Recordings)
- Old 97’s — Twelfth (ATO Records / Fontana North)
- Paul Molloy — The Fifth Dandelion (Spring Heeled Records)
- Point North — Brand New Vision (Hopeless Records)
- Rachel Angel — Highway Songs EP (Public Works)
- Red Wanting Blue — The Peppermint Sessions (Blue Élan Records)
- Secret Machines — Awake In The Brain Chamber (TSM Recordings)
- ShitKid — 20/20 ShitKid (PNKSLM Recordings)
- Sneaks — Happy Birthday (Merge Records)
- Steven Adams And The French Drops — Keep It Light (Fika Recordings)
- The Tangent — Auto Reconnaissance (Insideout Records)
- Tim McGraw — Here On Earth (Big Machine Records)
- Troye Sivan — In A Dream EP (EMI Recorded Music Australia)
- Trummors — Dropout City (Ernest Jenning Record)
- Tucker Beathard — KING (Warner Music Nashville)
- Wafia — Good Things EP (Atlantic Records)
- The Waterboys — Good Luck, Seeker (Cooking Vinyl Limited)
Friday, August 28
- Aidan Knight — Aidan Knight (Full Time Hobby)
- Aleynmord — The Blinding Light (AOP Records)
- The Allman Betts Band — Bless Your Heart (BMG Rights Management)
- Aluna — Renaissance (Mad Decent)
- The Avett Brothers — The Third Gleam (Loma Vista Recordings)
- Billy Childs — Acceptance (Mack Avenue Music Group)
- Bob Moses — Desire (Domino Records)
- Bobby Rush — Rawer Than Raw (Deep Rush Records)
- Caitlin Pasko — Greenhouse (Whatever’s Clever)
- Carla J. Easton — Weirdo (Olive Grove Records)
- Colter Wall — Western Swing & Waltzes And Other Punchy Song (La Honda Records)
- Dan Penn — Living On Mercy (Sista Kompaniet Musik)
- Daniel Blumberg — On&On (Mute Records)
- Daniel Rodriguez — Sojourn Of A Burning Sun (BMG Rights Management)
- Disclosure — Energy (Island Records)
- EJ Marais — CUTS (La Castanya)
- The Empty Hearts — The Second Album (Wicked Cool Records)
- G.E. Smith And LeRoy Bell — Stony Hill (BMG Right Management)
- Garrett Kato — N. Hemisphere EP (Nettwerk)
- Girls In Synthesis — Now Here’s An Echo From Your Future (Own It Records)
- The Happy Fits — What Could Be Better (The Happy Fits Records)
- Harmonious Thelonious — Plong (Bureau B)
- Harold López-Nussa — Te Lo Dije (Mack Avenue Music Group)
- HRVY — Can Anybody Hear Me? (EMI)
- Justin Wells — The United State (Singular Recordings)
- JYOTI — Mama, You Can Bet! (SomeOthaShip Connect)
- Kaleida — Odyssey (Lex Records)
- Kelly Lee Owens — Inner Song (Smalltown Supersound)
- Knot — Knot (Exploding In Sound)
- Lasse Passage — Sunwards (SOFASONGS)
- Lynch Mob — Wicked Sensation Reimagined (Rat Pak)
- Metallica & San Francisco Symphony — S&M2 (Elektra)
- Mix Master Mike And Steve Jordan — Beat Odyssey 2020 (Jay-Vee Inc.)
- Molly Tuttle — …But I’d Rather Be With You (Compass Records)
- Narrow Head — 12th House Rock (Run for Cover Records)
- Oceanator — Things I Never Said (Plastic Miracles)
- Old Sea Brigade & Luke Sital-Singh — All The Ways You Sing In The Dark EP (Nettwerk)
- Private Function — Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Caroline Music Australia)
- Private World — Aleph (Dais Records)
- Ricky Reed — The Room (Nice Life Recording Company)
- Rome — The Lone Furrow (TRISOL)
- Ruston Kelly — Shape & Destroy (Rounder Records)
- Samia — The Baby (Grand Jury Music)
- Sarah Walk — Another Me (One Little Independent Records)
- Seether — Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum (FanTasy)
- Sophie Hunger — Halluzinationen (Caroline International)
- Suburban Living — How To Be Human (EggHunt Records)
- Toots And The Maytals — Got To Be Tough (BMG Rights Management)
- Walter Trout — Ordinary Madness (Provogue Records)
- Wood & Wire — No Matter Where It Goes From Here (Blue Corn Music)
- Zephaniah OHora — Listening To The Music (Last Roundup Records)
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.