Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in August. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, August 7

ABIR — Heat EP (Atlantic Records)

Adam Miller — Unify (self-released)

Alison Mosshart — Sound Wheel (Third Man Records)

Allegra Krieger — The Joys Of Forgetting (Northern Spy Records)

Aminé — Limbo (Republic Records)

Becky Bowe — Cosmic Hearts EP (Two Bridge Recordings)

Broken Hands — Split In Two (SO Recordings)

Cary Morin — Dockside Saints (Continental Song City)

Cassadee Pope — Rise And Shine (Awake Music)

The Collect Pond — In The Garden EP (787955 Records DK)

Cory Marks — Who I Am (Better Noise Music)

Cory Wong — Trail Songs: Dawn (Roundwound Media)

Daniel Donato — A Young Man’s Country (Cosmic Country Music)

David Ian Roberts — From The Harbor (Cambrian Records)

Dead Swells — Dead Swells (self-released)

Deep Purple — Whoosh! (earMUSIC)

Duval Timothy — Help (Carrying Colour)

Eyedress — Let’s Skip To The Wedding (Lex Records)

Fair Mothers — In Monochrome (Toad Records)

Fast Romantics — Pick It Up (Postwar Records / Fontana North)

Gardner/James — Synergy (Pavement Music)

Gashi — 1984 (RCA Records)

Glass Animals — Dreamland (Polydor Records)

Golden Shoals — Golden Shoals (self-released)

Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids — Shaman! (Strut Records)

Immanuel Wilkins — Omega (Blue Note Records)

Jason Molina — Eight Gates (Secretly Canadian)

Jaga Jazzist — Pyramid (Brainfeeder)

Jenny O. — New Truth (Mama Bird Recording Co.)

Jobs — Endless Birthdays (Ramp Local)

Joel Crouse — WasteLAnd EP (Hum Records)

Kenny Roby — The Reservoir (Royal Potato Family)

Layla Kaylif — Lovers Don’t Meet (Canopus Records)

The Loft Club — Dreaming The Impossible (So, Let’s Talk Ltd / Lightyear Entertainment)

Mary Chapin Carpenter — The Dirt And The Stars (Lambent Light Records)

Matt Maltese — Madhouse EP (Nettwerk)

The Microphones — Microphones In 2020 (P.W. Elverum & Sun)

Miserable Chillers — Audience Of Summer (Baby Blue)

Neil Diamond — 5 Hot August Nights (Capitol/UMe)

New Fries — Is The Idea Of Us (Telephone Explosion)

Nilo Blues — Nilo Blues EP (Pack Records)

Ramos — My Many Sides (Frontiers Records)

Slaves — To Better Days (SBG)

Stand Atlantic — Pink Elephant (Hopeless Records)

Steve Allman — Brainwave EP (EON Records)

The Steve McQueens — Tape Ends EP (Umami Records)

Terrell Hines — Portal One: The Mixtape (Capitol Records)

Tiana Major9 — Sixes And Sevens EP (Motown Records)

Tkay Maidza — Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2 EP (4AD)

Tough Age — Which Way Am I? (Mint Records)

The Vice — White Teeth Rebellion (Noble Demon)

Video Age — Pleasure Line (Winspear)

Warren Givens — Rattle The Cages (self-released)

Washed Out — Purple Noon (Sub Pop)

Yellow Days — A Day In A Yellow Beat (Sony/RCA)

Friday, August 14

0171 — Change Nothing EP (Fueled By Ramen)

All We Are — Providence (Double Six Records)

ARA — The Desert EP (Bad Witch Records)

Arlo McKinley — Die Midwestern (Oh Boy Records)

Arre! Arre! — Heavy Breathing EP (PNKSLM Recordings)

Beautiful Dudes — Nite Songs (Mama Bird Recording Co.)

Biffy Clyro — A Celebration Of Endings (Warner Records)

Bill Frisell — Valentine (Blue Note Records)

Black Marble — I Must Be Living Twice EP (Sacred Bones Records)

Bloxx — Lie Out Loud (Chess Club Records)

Bruce Hornsby — Non-Secure Connection (Zappo Productions)

BT — The Lost Art Of Longing (Black Hole Recordings)

Busty And The Bass — Eddie (Arts & Crafts)

Casey MQ — Babycasey (Halocline Trance)

Caylee Hammack — If It Wasn’t For You (Capitol Records Nashville)

Dylan Cartlidge — Yellow Brick Road EP (Glassnote Music)

Emma Swift — Blonde On The Tracks (Continental Record Services)

Eric Slick — Wiseacre (Slick Records)

Fantastic Negrito — Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? (Cooking Vinyl Limited)

Gordon Koang — Unity (Music in Exile)

Jacob Collier — Djesse Vol. 3 (Hajanga Records)

James Dean Bradfield — Even Is Exile (MontyRay)

Jaye Bartell — Kokomo (self-released)

Jeannie Seely — An American Classic (Curb Records)

Johnny Hates Jazz — Wide Awake (JHJ Music)

Jon Gurd — Lion (Anjunadeep)

Kathleen Edwards — Total Freedom (Dualtone Records)

Kiesza — Crave (Zebra Spirit Tribe)

King Buzzo with Trevor Dunn — Gift Of Sacrifice (Ipecac Recordings)

Kris Delmhorst — Long Day In The Milky Way (CEN)

The Levellers — Peace (On The Fiddle Recordings)

Lindsay Ell — Heart Theory (Stoney Creek Records)

Michael McArthur — How To Fall In Love EP (Dark River Recoirds)

Naretha Williams — Blak Mass (Rocket Group Pty Ltd)

Only Sibling — Get Well Soon (Other People Records)

The Oracle — Hypogeum (Repose Records)

Orville Peck — Show Pony EP (Columbia Records)

Primitive Man — Immersion (Relapse Records)

Roland Tings — First Wave EP (Cascine)

Rumer — Nashville Tears (Cooking Vinyl Limited)

Sea Girls — Open Up Your Head (Polydor)

Sierre — Artisan Jams EP (Practise Music)

State Champs — Unplugged EP (Pure Noise Records)

Sylvie Simmons — Blue On Blue (Compass Records)

Terry Ohms — Smooth Sailing Forever (Cornelius Chapel Records)

Tom Lyngcoln — Raging Head (Solar / Sonar)

Tori Kelly — Solitude EP (Capitol Records)

Twisted Pine — Right Now (Signature Sounds Recordings)

The Wandering Hearts — The Wandering Hearts (Decca)

Whitney — Candid (Secretly Canadian)

Wingtip — All Your Friends Are Here (Independently Popular)

Young Jesus — Welcome To Conceptual Beach (Saddle Creek)

Friday, August 21

Avi Kaplan — Lean On Me EP (FanTasy)

Bent Arcana — Bent Arcana (Castle Face)

Beta Radio — Way Of Love EP (Nettwerk)

Black Elephant — Seven Swords (Small Stone Records)

Blue Pills — Holy Moly! (Nuclear Blast)

Brasstracks — Golden Ticket (Capitol Records)

Bright Eyes — Down In The Weeds Where The World Once Was (Dead Oceans)

Bully — Sugaregg (Sub Pop)

Chuck Prophet — The Land That Time Forgot (Yep Roc Records)

Cold War Kids — New Age Norms 2 (CWKTWO Corp.)

The Cradle — Laughing In My Sleep (NNA Tapes)

Cut Copy — Freeze, Melt (Cutters Records)

Dan Croll — Grand Plan (Caroline International)

Declan McKenna — Zeroes (Tomplicated)

Dent May — Late Checkout (Carpark Records)

Eli Winter — Unbecoming (American Dreams Records)

Erasure — The Neon (Mute Records)

Exotic Sin — Customer’s Copy (Blank Forms Editions)

Evangeline Gentle — Evangeline Gentle (Sonic Unyon Records)

Everything Everything — Re-Animator (Infinity Industries)

Fruit Bats — Siamese Dream (Turntable Kitchen)

The Georgia Thunderbolts — The Georgia Thunderbolts EP (Mascot Records)

Girl Friday — Androgynous Mary (Hardly Art)

The Gravity Drive — The Wildlight (Alchemistic Bliss)

H.C. McEntire — Eno Axis (Merge Records)

Imogen Clark — The Making Of Me EP (self-released)

Jamie Webster — We Get By (Modern Sky)

Jefferson Starship — Mother Of The Sun EP (Secret Knock Records)

Jerry Joseph — The Beautiful Madness (self-released)

Josh Turner — Country State Of Mind (MCA Nashville Records)

Juni Ata — Saudade (Flying On Fire Records)

Kid Dad — In A Box (Long Branch Records)

The Killers — Imploding The Mirage (Island Records)

L.A. Witch — Play With Fire! (Suicide Squeeze Records)

The Lemon Twigs — Songs For The General Public (4AD)

Lewis Del Mar — August (Fader Label)

Liar, Flower — Geiger Counter (One Little Independent Records)

Logan Farmer — Still No Mother (Western Vinyl)

Mad Max — Stormchild Rising (Steamhammer)

Malik — Spectrum (ARTium Recordings)

The Milwaukees — The Calling (Mint 400 Records)

Mike Block — Guzo (Bright Shiny Things)

Naked Giants — The Shadow (New West Records)

Nils Lofgren — Weathered (Cattle Track Road Records)

No Joy — Motherhood (Joyful Noise Recordings)

Old 97’s — Twelfth (ATO Records / Fontana North)

Paul Molloy — The Fifth Dandelion (Spring Heeled Records)

Point North — Brand New Vision (Hopeless Records)

Rachel Angel — Highway Songs EP (Public Works)

Red Wanting Blue — The Peppermint Sessions (Blue Élan Records)

Secret Machines — Awake In The Brain Chamber (TSM Recordings)

ShitKid — 20/20 ShitKid (PNKSLM Recordings)

Sneaks — Happy Birthday (Merge Records)

Steven Adams And The French Drops — Keep It Light (Fika Recordings)

The Tangent — Auto Reconnaissance (Insideout Records)

Tim McGraw — Here On Earth (Big Machine Records)

Troye Sivan — In A Dream EP (EMI Recorded Music Australia)

Trummors — Dropout City (Ernest Jenning Record)

Tucker Beathard — KING (Warner Music Nashville)

Wafia — Good Things EP (Atlantic Records)

The Waterboys — Good Luck, Seeker (Cooking Vinyl Limited)

Friday, August 28

Aidan Knight — Aidan Knight (Full Time Hobby)

Aleynmord — The Blinding Light (AOP Records)

The Allman Betts Band — Bless Your Heart (BMG Rights Management)

Aluna — Renaissance (Mad Decent)

The Avett Brothers — The Third Gleam (Loma Vista Recordings)

Billy Childs — Acceptance (Mack Avenue Music Group)

Bob Moses — Desire (Domino Records)

Bobby Rush — Rawer Than Raw (Deep Rush Records)

Caitlin Pasko — Greenhouse (Whatever’s Clever)

Carla J. Easton — Weirdo (Olive Grove Records)

Colter Wall — Western Swing & Waltzes And Other Punchy Song (La Honda Records)

Dan Penn — Living On Mercy (Sista Kompaniet Musik)

Daniel Blumberg — On&On (Mute Records)

Daniel Rodriguez — Sojourn Of A Burning Sun (BMG Rights Management)

Disclosure — Energy (Island Records)

EJ Marais — CUTS (La Castanya)

The Empty Hearts — The Second Album (Wicked Cool Records)

G.E. Smith And LeRoy Bell — Stony Hill (BMG Right Management)

Garrett Kato — N. Hemisphere EP (Nettwerk)

Girls In Synthesis — Now Here’s An Echo From Your Future (Own It Records)

The Happy Fits — What Could Be Better (The Happy Fits Records)

Harmonious Thelonious — Plong (Bureau B)

Harold López-Nussa — Te Lo Dije (Mack Avenue Music Group)

HRVY — Can Anybody Hear Me? (EMI)

Justin Wells — The United State (Singular Recordings)

JYOTI — Mama, You Can Bet! (SomeOthaShip Connect)

Kaleida — Odyssey (Lex Records)

Kelly Lee Owens — Inner Song (Smalltown Supersound)

Knot — Knot (Exploding In Sound)

Lasse Passage — Sunwards (SOFASONGS)

Lynch Mob — Wicked Sensation Reimagined (Rat Pak)

Metallica & San Francisco Symphony — S&M2 (Elektra)

Mix Master Mike And Steve Jordan — Beat Odyssey 2020 (Jay-Vee Inc.)

Molly Tuttle — …But I’d Rather Be With You (Compass Records)

Narrow Head — 12th House Rock (Run for Cover Records)

Oceanator — Things I Never Said (Plastic Miracles)

Old Sea Brigade & Luke Sital-Singh — All The Ways You Sing In The Dark EP (Nettwerk)

Private Function — Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Caroline Music Australia)

Private World — Aleph (Dais Records)

Ricky Reed — The Room (Nice Life Recording Company)

Rome — The Lone Furrow (TRISOL)

Ruston Kelly — Shape & Destroy (Rounder Records)

Samia — The Baby (Grand Jury Music)

Sarah Walk — Another Me (One Little Independent Records)

Seether — Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum (FanTasy)

Sophie Hunger — Halluzinationen (Caroline International)

Suburban Living — How To Be Human (EggHunt Records)

Toots And The Maytals — Got To Be Tough (BMG Rights Management)

Walter Trout — Ordinary Madness (Provogue Records)

Wood & Wire — No Matter Where It Goes From Here (Blue Corn Music)

Zephaniah OHora — Listening To The Music (Last Roundup Records)

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.