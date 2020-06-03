Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of all the new albums coming out in June 2020. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, June 5
- Baauer — Planet’s Mad (Mad Decent)
- Black Rainbows — Cosmic Ritual Supertrip (Heavy Psych Sounds)
- Blanco White — On The Other Side (Yucatan Records)
- Bruce Brubaker And Max Cooper — Glassforms (InFiné)
- Bruno Major — To Let A Good Thing Die (AWAL Recordings)
- C. Diab — White Whale (Injazero)
- Camille Delean — Cold House Burning (E-Tron Rec)
- Corey Harper — Overcast EP (AWAL Recordings)
- Currents — The Way It Ends (SharpTone Records)
- Discovery Zone — Remote Control (Mansions And Millions)
- Eben — Honeydew EP (Atlantic Records)
- Ebonivory — The Long Dream I (Wild Thing Records)
- Emilie Nicolas — Let Her Breathe (Mouchiouse Music)
- Flatbush Zombies — Now More Than Ever EP (Glorious Dead)
- The Fox Sisters — Bust Out! (Dive Records)
- Fuck Yeah, Dinosaurs! — 65 Million Beers Ago (self-released)
- G-Eazy — Everything’s Strange Here (RCA Records)
- The Gay Agenda — Penetrating (La Escalara Records)
- The Ghost Inside — The Ghost Inside (Epitaph Records)
- GoGo Penguin — GoGo Penguin (Gondwana Records)
- Gordon Koang — Unity (Music In Exile)
- Gorlvsh — New City Vibe (Ancient Temple Recordings)
- The Harmed Brothers — Across The Waves (Lackpro Records)
- Hinds — The Prettiest Curse (Mom & Pop)
- Iann Dior — I’m Gone EP (10K Projects/Caroline Australia)
- JayDaYoungan — Baby23 (Atlantic Records)
- Jennifer Touch — Behind The Wall (FatCat Records)
- Jockstrap — Wicked City EP (Warp)
- Joe Louis Walker — Blues Comin’ On (Cleopatra Blues)
- Kaleo — Surface Sounds (Atlantic Records)
- Katie Malco — Failures (6131 Records)
- Leifur James — Angel In Disguise (Late Night Tales)
- Mare Berger — The Moon Is Always Full (self-released)
- Matt Lovell — Nobody Cries Today (Daddy Kool Records)
- Michael McDermott — What In The World (Continental Record Services)
- Molly Joyce — Breaking And Entering (New Amsterdam)
- Momma — Two Of Me (Danger Collective Records)
- Mr Eazi — One Day You Will Understand EP (Empawa Africa Limited)
- Mt. Joy — Rearrange Us (Dualtone Music)
- Muzz — Muzz (Matador)
- Natalie Slade — Control (Eglo Records)
- Nick Lowe with Los Straitjackets — Lay It On Me EP (Yep Roc Records)
- Nicole Mercedes — Look Out Where You’re Going (self-released)
- No Age — Goons Be Gone (Drag City)
- Paisley Fields — Electric Park Ballroom (Don Giovanni Records)
- Paul Kalkbrenner — Speak Up EP (B1 Recordings)
- The Prison Music Project — Long Time Gone (Righteous Babe Records)
- RMR — Drug Dealing Is A Lost Art EP (Warner Records)
- Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever — Sideways To New Italy (Sub Pop)
- Roxy Girls — A Wealth Of Information EP (Moshi Moshi Records)
- Run The Jewels — Run The Jewels 4 (BMG Rights Management)
- Sarah Jarosz — World On The Ground (Rounder Records)
- Soft Plastics — 5 Dreams (Paper Bag Records)
- Sondre Lerche — Patience (PLZ)
- Stepson — Help Me Help You (SharpTone Records)
- Tenci — My Heart Is An Open Field (Keeled Scales)
- Trash Talk — Squalor EP (Trash Talk)
- Trickfinger — She Smiles Because She Presses The Button (AcidTest)
- Vinyl Williams — Azure (Requiem Pour Un Twister)
- Working Men’s Club — Working Men’s Club (Heavenly Recordings)
- Yoste — A Few Brief Moments EP (Spinnin’ Records)
Friday, June 12
- The Aces — Under My Influence (Red Bull Records)
- Becky And The Birds — Trasslig EP (4AD)
- Bibio — Sleep On The Wing (Warp)
- BPMD — American Made (Napalm Records)
- Connie Han — Iron Starlet (Mack Avenue)
- Cory Smythe — Accelerate Every Voice (Pyroclastic Records)
- Death Valley Girls — Breakthrough EP (Suicide Squeeze Records)
- DJ Boring — Like Water EP (Technicolour)
- Dougie Poole — The Freelancer’s Blues (Wharf Cat Records)
- Drab City — Good Songs For Bad People (Bella Union)
- Electric Mob — Discharge (Frontiers Music)
- Ellen Allien — Aurra (BPitch)
- Ellie Goulding — Brightest Blue (Interscope)
- Elliott Waits For No One — Elliott Waits For No One (Dark Star Records)
- Eric Hutchinson — Class Of ’98 (Let’s Break Records)
- fish narc — WiLDFiRE (Gothboiclique Records)
- Flying Horseman — Mothership (Unday Records)
- The France — Indie Kate EP (Fear Records)
- Francesa Blanchard — Make It Better (Tone Tree Music)
- Healing Potpourri — Blanket Of Calm (Run For Cover Records)
- John Craigie — Asterisk The Universe (Thirty Tigers)
- Larkin Poe — Self Made Man (Tricki-Woo Records)
- Leah Senior — The Passing Scene (Flightless Records)
- Liam Gallagher — MTV Unplugged (Warner Records)
- Louis The Child — Here For Now (Interscope)
- Louise Goffin — Two Different Movies (Majority Of One Records)
- Melody — Teachers Pet EP (Lauren Records)
- Mondo Cozmo — New Medicine (Last Gang Records)
- Nate Lee — Wings Of A Jetliner (Adverb Records)
- Norah Jones — Pick Me Up Off The Floor (Blue Note Records)
- Oliver Tree — Ugly Is Beautiful (Atlantic Records)
- Orville Peck — Show Pony EP (Columbia)
- Paper Idol — Money For Flowers EP (Lowly)
- Paul Weller — On Sunset (Polydor Records)
- Photay — Waking Hours (Mexican Summer)
- Retro Color — Arcadian (Daddy Kool Records)
- Sammy Brue — Crash Test Kid (New West Records)
- Shape Of Water — Great Illusions (Eclipse Records)
- The Silver Field — Sing High! Sing Low! (Crossness Records)
- The Sounds — Things We Do For Love (Arnioki Records)
- Spacey Jane — Sunlight (AWAL Recordings)
- Unwed Sailor — Look Alive (Old Bear Records)
- Video Dave — Week 1560 (AutoReverse Records)
- Wargirl — Dancing Gold (Clouds Hill)
- Wild — Goin’ Back EP (Nettwerk)
Friday, June 19
- Angela Muñoz — Introspection (Linear Labs)
- Bad Touch — Kiss The Sky (Marshall Records)
- Becca Mancari — The Greatest Part (Captured Tracks)
- Bob Dylan — Rough And Rowdy Ways (Columbia Records)
- Braids — Shadow Offering (Secret City)
- Cat Clyde — Good Bones (Cinematic Music Group)
- Chew — Darque Tan (Stolen Body Records)
- Clint Black — Out Of Sane (Black Top Records)
- Commonwealth Choir — No End EP (Know Hope Records)
- Constant Smiles — Control (Sacred Bones Records)
- Don Bryant — You Make Me Feel (Fat Possum)
- Etuk Ubong — Africa Today (Night Dreamer)
- Fran Lobo — Brave EP (Slow Dance Records)
- Gabby Barrett — Goldmine (Warner Music Nashville)
- Gordi — Two Skins (Jagjaguwar)
- Gum Country — Somewhere (Burger Records)
- Imaginary Tricks — Art Flakey EP (Park The Van)
- Japandroids — Massey Fucking Hall (Anti-)
- Jenny O. — Truth (Mama Bird Recording Co.)
- Jessie Ware — What’s Your Pleasure? (Interscope Records)
- John Legend — Bigger Love (Columbia Records)
- John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch — John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch OST (Drag City)
- Jonah Yano — Souvenir (Innovative Leisure)
- Juke Ross — Chapter 2 (RCA Records)
- Kacy Hill — Is It Selfish If We Talk About Me Again (self-released)
- Lamb Of God — Lamb Of God (Epic)
- Llynks — Become The Root (584231 Records DK2)
- Local Nomad — Local Nomad EP (Warner Music)
- Mac DeMarco — Here Comes The Cowboy Demos (Mac’s Record Label)
- Mac DeMarco — Other Here Comes The Cowboy Demos (Mac’s Record Label)
- Maya Hawke — Blush (Mom + Pop)
- Michael Franti & Spearhead — Work Hard And Be Nice (Boo Boo Wax)
- The Microdance — Our Love Noire (Somewherecold Records)
- Moon Panda — Make Well EP (Fierce Panda)
- Mounika — I Need Space (MaJu Records)
- Nana Grizol — South Somewhere Else (Arrowhawk Records)
- Nasty Cherry — Season 2 EP (Vroom Vroom Recordings)
- The National Parks — Wildflower (self-released)
- Neil Young — Homegrown (Reprise)
- Ocean Alley — Lonely Diamond (self-released)
- Owen — The Avalanche (Polyvinyl Record Co)
- Permanent Collection — Nothing Good Is Normal (Strangeway Studio)
- Phoebe Bridgers — Punisher (Dead Oceans)
- Protest The Hero — Palimpsest (Spinefarm Records)
- R Beny — Seafoam & Dust (Dauw)
- Riches Of The Poor — The Long Way Down (Crocodile Tears Records)
- Ryan Langdon — Lit In The Sticks EP (Hidden Pony Records)
- Scarlet Pleasure — Garden (Copenhagen)
- Shirley King — Blues For A King (Cleopatra Blues)
- Solaris — Un Paese di Musichette Mentre Fuori c’è la Morte (Bronson Recordings)
- Sports Team — Deep Down Happy (Island Records)
- Switchfoot — Covers EP (Fantasy Records)
- Trapt — Shadow Work (The Label Group)
- Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer & Chris Thile — Not Our First Goat Rodeo (Sony Classical)
Friday, June 26
- Absolutely Yours — Natural Wonder (Universal Music)
- Arca — Kick I (XL Recordings)
- Bananagun — The True Story Of Bananagun (Full Time Hobby)
- Becca Mancari — The Greatest Part (Captured Tracks)
- Blimes And Gab — Talk About It (B.A.G. Enterprises)
- Bluey — Tinted Sky (Shanachie Records)
- Bobby Watson — Keepin’ It Real (Smoke Sessions Records)
- BOYO — Where Have All My Friends Gone? (Park The Van)
- Brian McKnight — Exodus (Caroline/SoNo Recording Group)
- Civic Center — The Ground Below (American Dreams Records)
- Country Westerns — Country Westerns (Fat Possum Records)
- The Dead Tongues — Transmigration Blues (Psychic Hotline)
- Derrick Hodge — Color Of Noize (Blue Note Records)
- Dirty Projectors — Flight Tower EP (Domino Recording Company)
- Evening Hymns — Heavy Nights (Shuffling Feet Records)
- Grand Pax — PWR EP (Blue Flowers Music)
- Grey Daze — Amends (Loma Vista Recordings)
- Haim — Woman In Music Pt. III (Columbia)
- James Krivchenia — A New Found Relaxation (House Arrest)
- Justine Brown — Wander Feeler (Loantaka Records)
- Kansas — The Absence Of Presence (Insideout Records)
- Khruangbin — Mordechai (Dead Oceans)
- Lionel Boy — Who Is Dovey EP (Innovative Leisure)
- Long Distance Calling — How Do We Want To Live? (Insideout Records)
- Magick Touch — Heads Have Got To Rock’n’Roll (Edged Circle Productions)
- Melissa Sullivan — Late Last Night (Daring Sparrow Entertainment)
- Nadine Shah — Kitchen Sink (Infectious Music)
- Neon Trees — I Can Feel You Forgetting Me (Thrill Forever)
- Nick D’Virgilio — Invisible (Sweetwater Sounds)
- Ola Runt — Beggin 4 A Body (Front Street)
- Phoebe Ryan — How It Used To Feel (Columbia)
- Prof — Powderhorn Suites (Rhymesayers Entertainment)
- Ray Lamontagne — Monovision (RCA Records)
- Remo Drive — A Portrait Of An Ugly Man (Epitaph Records)
- Sam Spiegel — Random Shit From The Internet Era (Spectrophonic Sound)
- Sara Rachele — Scorpio Sun (Angrygal Records)
- Soccer96 — Tactics EP (Moshi Moshi Records)
- Space Kamp — Electric Lemonade (RHM)
- Tenille Townes — The Lemonade Stand (Columbia Nashville)
- Thad Cockrell — If In Case You Feel The Same (ATO Records)
- Various Artists — Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga (Soundtrack) (Arista Records)
- Will Hoge — Tiny Little Movies (EDLO Records)
