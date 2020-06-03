iStock
All The New Albums Coming Out In June 2020

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of all the new albums coming out in June 2020. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, June 5

  • Baauer — Planet’s Mad (Mad Decent)
  • Black Rainbows — Cosmic Ritual Supertrip (Heavy Psych Sounds)
  • Blanco White — On The Other Side (Yucatan Records)
  • Bruce Brubaker And Max Cooper — Glassforms (InFiné)
  • Bruno Major — To Let A Good Thing Die (AWAL Recordings)
  • C. Diab — White Whale (Injazero)
  • Camille Delean — Cold House Burning (E-Tron Rec)
  • Corey Harper — Overcast EP (AWAL Recordings)
  • Currents — The Way It Ends (SharpTone Records)
  • Discovery Zone — Remote Control (Mansions And Millions)
  • Eben — Honeydew EP (Atlantic Records)
  • Ebonivory — The Long Dream I (Wild Thing Records)
  • Emilie Nicolas — Let Her Breathe (Mouchiouse Music)
  • Flatbush Zombies — Now More Than Ever EP (Glorious Dead)
  • The Fox Sisters — Bust Out! (Dive Records)
  • Fuck Yeah, Dinosaurs! — 65 Million Beers Ago (self-released)
  • G-Eazy — Everything’s Strange Here (RCA Records)
  • The Gay Agenda — Penetrating (La Escalara Records)
  • The Ghost Inside — The Ghost Inside (Epitaph Records)
  • GoGo Penguin — GoGo Penguin (Gondwana Records)
  • Gordon Koang — Unity (Music In Exile)
  • Gorlvsh — New City Vibe (Ancient Temple Recordings)
  • The Harmed Brothers — Across The Waves (Lackpro Records)
  • Hinds — The Prettiest Curse (Mom & Pop)
  • Iann Dior — I’m Gone EP (10K Projects/Caroline Australia)
  • JayDaYoungan — Baby23 (Atlantic Records)
  • Jennifer Touch — Behind The Wall (FatCat Records)
  • Jockstrap — Wicked City EP (Warp)
  • Joe Louis Walker — Blues Comin’ On (Cleopatra Blues)
  • Kaleo — Surface Sounds (Atlantic Records)
  • Katie Malco — Failures (6131 Records)
  • Leifur James — Angel In Disguise (Late Night Tales)
  • Mare Berger — The Moon Is Always Full (self-released)
  • Matt Lovell — Nobody Cries Today (Daddy Kool Records)
  • Michael McDermott — What In The World (Continental Record Services)
  • Molly Joyce — Breaking And Entering (New Amsterdam)
  • Momma — Two Of Me (Danger Collective Records)
  • Mr Eazi — One Day You Will Understand EP (Empawa Africa Limited)
  • Mt. Joy — Rearrange Us (Dualtone Music)
  • Muzz — Muzz (Matador)
  • Natalie Slade — Control (Eglo Records)
  • Nick Lowe with Los Straitjackets — Lay It On Me EP (Yep Roc Records)
  • Nicole Mercedes — Look Out Where You’re Going (self-released)
  • No Age — Goons Be Gone (Drag City)
  • Paisley Fields — Electric Park Ballroom (Don Giovanni Records)
  • Paul Kalkbrenner — Speak Up EP (B1 Recordings)
  • The Prison Music Project — Long Time Gone (Righteous Babe Records)
  • RMR — Drug Dealing Is A Lost Art EP (Warner Records)
  • Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever — Sideways To New Italy (Sub Pop)
  • Roxy Girls — A Wealth Of Information EP (Moshi Moshi Records)
  • Run The Jewels — Run The Jewels 4 (BMG Rights Management)
  • Sarah Jarosz — World On The Ground (Rounder Records)
  • Soft Plastics — 5 Dreams (Paper Bag Records)
  • Sondre Lerche — Patience (PLZ)
  • Stepson — Help Me Help You (SharpTone Records)
  • Tenci — My Heart Is An Open Field (Keeled Scales)
  • Trash Talk — Squalor EP (Trash Talk)
  • Trickfinger — She Smiles Because She Presses The Button (AcidTest)
  • Vinyl Williams — Azure (Requiem Pour Un Twister)
  • Working Men’s Club — Working Men’s Club (Heavenly Recordings)
  • Yoste — A Few Brief Moments EP (Spinnin’ Records)

Friday, June 12

  • The Aces — Under My Influence (Red Bull Records)
  • Becky And The Birds — Trasslig EP (4AD)
  • Bibio — Sleep On The Wing (Warp)
  • BPMD — American Made (Napalm Records)
  • Connie Han — Iron Starlet (Mack Avenue)
  • Cory Smythe — Accelerate Every Voice (Pyroclastic Records)
  • Death Valley Girls — Breakthrough EP (Suicide Squeeze Records)
  • DJ Boring — Like Water EP (Technicolour)
  • Dougie Poole — The Freelancer’s Blues (Wharf Cat Records)
  • Drab City — Good Songs For Bad People (Bella Union)
  • Electric Mob — Discharge (Frontiers Music)
  • Ellen Allien — Aurra (BPitch)
  • Ellie Goulding — Brightest Blue (Interscope)
  • Elliott Waits For No One — Elliott Waits For No One (Dark Star Records)
  • Eric Hutchinson — Class Of ’98 (Let’s Break Records)
  • fish narc — WiLDFiRE (Gothboiclique Records)
  • Flying Horseman — Mothership (Unday Records)
  • The France — Indie Kate EP (Fear Records)
  • Francesa Blanchard — Make It Better (Tone Tree Music)
  • Healing Potpourri — Blanket Of Calm (Run For Cover Records)
  • John Craigie — Asterisk The Universe (Thirty Tigers)
  • Larkin Poe — Self Made Man (Tricki-Woo Records)
  • Leah Senior — The Passing Scene (Flightless Records)
  • Liam Gallagher — MTV Unplugged (Warner Records)
  • Louis The Child — Here For Now (Interscope)
  • Louise Goffin — Two Different Movies (Majority Of One Records)
  • Melody — Teachers Pet EP (Lauren Records)
  • Mondo Cozmo — New Medicine (Last Gang Records)
  • Nate Lee — Wings Of A Jetliner (Adverb Records)
  • Norah Jones — Pick Me Up Off The Floor (Blue Note Records)
  • Oliver Tree — Ugly Is Beautiful (Atlantic Records)
  • Orville Peck — Show Pony EP (Columbia)
  • Paper Idol — Money For Flowers EP (Lowly)
  • Paul Weller — On Sunset (Polydor Records)
  • Photay — Waking Hours (Mexican Summer)
  • Retro Color — Arcadian (Daddy Kool Records)
  • Sammy Brue — Crash Test Kid (New West Records)
  • Shape Of Water — Great Illusions (Eclipse Records)
  • The Silver Field — Sing High! Sing Low! (Crossness Records)
  • The Sounds — Things We Do For Love (Arnioki Records)
  • Spacey Jane — Sunlight (AWAL Recordings)
  • Unwed Sailor — Look Alive (Old Bear Records)
  • Video Dave — Week 1560 (AutoReverse Records)
  • Wargirl — Dancing Gold (Clouds Hill)
  • Wild — Goin’ Back EP (Nettwerk)

Friday, June 19

  • Angela Muñoz — Introspection (Linear Labs)
  • Bad Touch — Kiss The Sky (Marshall Records)
  • Becca Mancari — The Greatest Part (Captured Tracks)
  • Bob Dylan — Rough And Rowdy Ways (Columbia Records)
  • Braids — Shadow Offering (Secret City)
  • Cat Clyde — Good Bones (Cinematic Music Group)
  • Chew — Darque Tan (Stolen Body Records)
  • Clint Black — Out Of Sane (Black Top Records)
  • Commonwealth Choir — No End EP (Know Hope Records)
  • Constant Smiles — Control (Sacred Bones Records)
  • Don Bryant — You Make Me Feel (Fat Possum)
  • Etuk Ubong — Africa Today (Night Dreamer)
  • Fran Lobo — Brave EP (Slow Dance Records)
  • Gabby Barrett — Goldmine (Warner Music Nashville)
  • Gordi — Two Skins (Jagjaguwar)
  • Gum Country — Somewhere (Burger Records)
  • Imaginary Tricks — Art Flakey EP (Park The Van)
  • Japandroids — Massey Fucking Hall (Anti-)
  • Jenny O. — Truth (Mama Bird Recording Co.)
  • Jessie Ware — What’s Your Pleasure? (Interscope Records)
  • John Legend — Bigger Love (Columbia Records)
  • John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch — John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch OST (Drag City)
  • Jonah Yano — Souvenir (Innovative Leisure)
  • Juke Ross — Chapter 2 (RCA Records)
  • Kacy Hill — Is It Selfish If We Talk About Me Again (self-released)
  • Lamb Of God — Lamb Of God (Epic)
  • Llynks — Become The Root (584231 Records DK2)
  • Local Nomad — Local Nomad EP (Warner Music)
  • Mac DeMarco — Here Comes The Cowboy Demos (Mac’s Record Label)
  • Mac DeMarco — Other Here Comes The Cowboy Demos (Mac’s Record Label)
  • Maya Hawke — Blush (Mom + Pop)
  • Michael Franti & Spearhead — Work Hard And Be Nice (Boo Boo Wax)
  • The Microdance — Our Love Noire (Somewherecold Records)
  • Moon Panda — Make Well EP (Fierce Panda)
  • Mounika — I Need Space (MaJu Records)
  • Nana Grizol — South Somewhere Else (Arrowhawk Records)
  • Nasty Cherry — Season 2 EP (Vroom Vroom Recordings)
  • The National Parks — Wildflower (self-released)
  • Neil Young — Homegrown (Reprise)
  • Ocean Alley — Lonely Diamond (self-released)
  • Owen — The Avalanche (Polyvinyl Record Co)
  • Permanent Collection — Nothing Good Is Normal (Strangeway Studio)
  • Phoebe Bridgers — Punisher (Dead Oceans)
  • Protest The Hero — Palimpsest (Spinefarm Records)
  • R Beny — Seafoam & Dust (Dauw)
  • Riches Of The Poor — The Long Way Down (Crocodile Tears Records)
  • Ryan Langdon — Lit In The Sticks EP (Hidden Pony Records)
  • Scarlet Pleasure — Garden (Copenhagen)
  • Shirley King — Blues For A King (Cleopatra Blues)
  • Solaris — Un Paese di Musichette Mentre Fuori c’è la Morte (Bronson Recordings)
  • Sports Team — Deep Down Happy (Island Records)
  • Switchfoot — Covers EP (Fantasy Records)
  • Trapt — Shadow Work (The Label Group)
  • Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer & Chris Thile — Not Our First Goat Rodeo (Sony Classical)

Friday, June 26

  • Absolutely Yours — Natural Wonder (Universal Music)
  • Arca — Kick I (XL Recordings)
  • Bananagun — The True Story Of Bananagun (Full Time Hobby)
  • Becca Mancari — The Greatest Part (Captured Tracks)
  • Blimes And Gab — Talk About It (B.A.G. Enterprises)
  • Bluey — Tinted Sky (Shanachie Records)
  • Bobby Watson — Keepin’ It Real (Smoke Sessions Records)
  • BOYO — Where Have All My Friends Gone? (Park The Van)
  • Brian McKnight — Exodus (Caroline/SoNo Recording Group)
  • Civic Center — The Ground Below (American Dreams Records)
  • Country Westerns — Country Westerns (Fat Possum Records)
  • The Dead Tongues — Transmigration Blues (Psychic Hotline)
  • Derrick Hodge — Color Of Noize (Blue Note Records)
  • Dirty Projectors — Flight Tower EP (Domino Recording Company)
  • Evening Hymns — Heavy Nights (Shuffling Feet Records)
  • Grand Pax — PWR EP (Blue Flowers Music)
  • Grey Daze — Amends (Loma Vista Recordings)
  • Haim — Woman In Music Pt. III (Columbia)
  • James Krivchenia — A New Found Relaxation (House Arrest)
  • Justine Brown — Wander Feeler (Loantaka Records)
  • Kansas — The Absence Of Presence (Insideout Records)
  • Khruangbin — Mordechai (Dead Oceans)
  • Lionel Boy — Who Is Dovey EP (Innovative Leisure)
  • Long Distance Calling — How Do We Want To Live? (Insideout Records)
  • Magick Touch — Heads Have Got To Rock’n’Roll (Edged Circle Productions)
  • Melissa Sullivan — Late Last Night (Daring Sparrow Entertainment)
  • Nadine Shah — Kitchen Sink (Infectious Music)
  • Neon Trees — I Can Feel You Forgetting Me (Thrill Forever)
  • Nick D’Virgilio — Invisible (Sweetwater Sounds)
  • Ola Runt — Beggin 4 A Body (Front Street)
  • Phoebe Ryan — How It Used To Feel (Columbia)
  • Prof — Powderhorn Suites (Rhymesayers Entertainment)
  • Ray Lamontagne — Monovision (RCA Records)
  • Remo Drive — A Portrait Of An Ugly Man (Epitaph Records)
  • Sam Spiegel — Random Shit From The Internet Era (Spectrophonic Sound)
  • Sara Rachele — Scorpio Sun (Angrygal Records)
  • Soccer96 — Tactics EP (Moshi Moshi Records)
  • Space Kamp — Electric Lemonade (RHM)
  • Tenille Townes — The Lemonade Stand (Columbia Nashville)
  • Thad Cockrell — If In Case You Feel The Same (ATO Records)
  • Various Artists — Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga (Soundtrack) (Arista Records)
  • Will Hoge — Tiny Little Movies (EDLO Records)

