Upcoming Releases: All The New Albums Coming Out In May 2018

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in May. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, May 4
- Belly, DOVE (The Orchard Records)
- Benjamin Lazar Davis, Nothing Matters (11A Records)
- Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Songs In the Key of Funk (Bolden Boys)
- Birds Of Chicago, Love In Wartime (Signature Sounds Recordings)
- Black Moth Super Rainbow, Panic Blooms (Rad Cult)
- BlocBoy JB, SIMI (Self-released)
- Brian Eno, Music For Installations (Astralwerks)
- Cuco, Chiquito EP (Self-released)
- Cut Worms, Hollow Ground (Jagjaguwar)
- Dada Life, Our Nation (So Much Dada)
- Damien Jurado, The Horizon Just Laughed (Secretly Canadian)
- Daniel Blumberg, Minus (Mute)
- D.O.A., Fight Back (Sudden Death Records)
- DJ Koze, Knock Knock (Pampa)
- Drake White, Pieces (BMLG Records)
- Eleanor Friedberger, Rebound (Frenchkiss Records)
- Erik Dylan, Baseball On The Moon (Iddy Biddy OKC)
- Eternal Summers, Every Day It Feels I’m Dying… (Nevado Records)
- FAN (Meric Long of The Dodos), Barton’s Den (Polyvinyl)
- Frank Turner, Be More Kind (Polydor Records)
- Gaz Coombes (of Supergrass), World’s Strongest Man (Caroline)
- Granville Automatic, Radio Hymns (Rock Ridge Music)
- The Glitch Mob, See Without Eyes (Glass Air)
- The Goldberg Sisters, HOME: A Nice Place To Visit (apologymusic)
- Harry Permezel, Wax Man (Muscle Beach Records)
- High Sunn, Missed Connections (PNKSLM)
- Horse Feathers, Appreciation (Kill Rock Stars)
- Iceage, Beyondless (Matador)
- Jack Ladder & The Dreamlanders, Blue Poles (Terrible Records)
- Jessica Risker, I See You Among The Stars (Western Vinyl)
- Johnny Yukon, Installation I (Atlantic)
- JOHNNYSWIM and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Goodbye Road (Goodbye Road)
- Jon Hopkins, Singularity (Domino)
- Lake Street Dive, Free Yourself Up (Nonesuch)
- Leftover Salmon, Something Higher (Soundly Music, LLC)
- Leon Bridges, Good Thing (Columbia Records)
- Mat Kearney, CRAZYTALK (Tomorrow Music)
- Mating Ritual, Light Myself On Fire (Smooth Jaws)
- Matt & Kim, Almost Everyday (Fader Label)
- Meric Long, FAN (Polyvinyl Records)
- Middle Kids, Lost Friends (Domino)
- Mount Kimbie, Love What Survives Remixes Part 1 (Warp)
- Parker Millsap, Other Arrangements (OKRAHOMA RECORDS)
- Parkway Drive, Reverence (Epitaph Records)
- Peace, Kindness Is The New Rock And Roll (Ignition Records Ltd)
- Rachel Sage, Myopia (MPress Records)
- Rae Sremmurd, SR3MM (EarDrummers Entertainment)
- Reuben and the Darks, Arms Of A Dream (Arts & Crafts)
- RF Shannon, Trickster Blues (Cosmic Dreamer Music)
- Royce Da 5’9″, Book Of Ryan (Entertainment One Music)
- Shakey Graves, Can’t Wake Up (Dualtone Music Group, Inc.)
- Shinedown, Attention Attention (Atlantic Records)
- Shonen Knife, Alive! In Osaka (Valve Records)
- Skating Polly, The Make It All Show (El Cami)
- Slim Jxmmi, Jxmtroduction (EarDrummers Entertainment)
- Styles P (of The Lox), G-Host (D-Block Records)
- Sugar Candy Mountain, Do Right (People In A Position To Know)
- Swae Lee, Swaecation (EarDrummers Entertainment)
- Trampled By Turtles, Life Is Good On The Open Road (Banjodad Records)
- Traveller (Robert Ellis, Cory Chisel, and Jonny Fritz), Western Movies (The Refuge)
- Venetian Snares And Daniel Lanois, Venetian Snares And Daniel Lanois (Mutesong)
- Vive La Void (Sanae Yamada of Moon Duo), Vive La Void (Sacred Bones Records)
- When Saints Go Machine, It’s A Mad Love EP (Kartel Music Group)
- WOLVHAMMER, The Monuments Of Ash & Bone (Blood Music)
- Yonatan Gat, Universalists (Joyful Noise Recordings)
Join The Discussion: Log In With