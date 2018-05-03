Upcoming Releases: All The New Albums Coming Out In May 2018

05.03.18 16 mins ago
New Albums Coming Out May 2018

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in May. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, May 4

  • Belly, DOVE (The Orchard Records)
  • Benjamin Lazar Davis, Nothing Matters (11A Records)
  • Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Songs In the Key of Funk (Bolden Boys)
  • Birds Of Chicago, Love In Wartime (Signature Sounds Recordings)
  • Black Moth Super Rainbow, Panic Blooms (Rad Cult)
  • BlocBoy JB, SIMI (Self-released)
  • Brian Eno, Music For Installations (Astralwerks)
  • Cuco, Chiquito EP (Self-released)
  • Cut Worms, Hollow Ground (Jagjaguwar)
  • Dada Life, Our Nation (So Much Dada)
  • Damien Jurado, The Horizon Just Laughed (Secretly Canadian)
  • Daniel Blumberg, Minus (Mute)
  • D.O.A., Fight Back (Sudden Death Records)
  • DJ Koze, Knock Knock (Pampa)
  • Drake White, Pieces (BMLG Records)
  • Eleanor Friedberger, Rebound (Frenchkiss Records)
  • Erik Dylan, Baseball On The Moon (Iddy Biddy OKC)
  • Eternal Summers, Every Day It Feels I’m Dying… (Nevado Records)
  • FAN (Meric Long of The Dodos), Barton’s Den (Polyvinyl)
  • Frank Turner, Be More Kind (Polydor Records)
  • Gaz Coombes (of Supergrass), World’s Strongest Man (Caroline)
  • Granville Automatic, Radio Hymns (Rock Ridge Music)
  • The Glitch Mob, See Without Eyes (Glass Air)
  • The Goldberg Sisters, HOME: A Nice Place To Visit (apologymusic)
  • Harry Permezel, Wax Man (Muscle Beach Records)
  • High Sunn, Missed Connections (PNKSLM)
  • Horse Feathers, Appreciation (Kill Rock Stars)
  • Iceage, Beyondless (Matador)
  • Jack Ladder & The Dreamlanders, Blue Poles (Terrible Records)
  • Jessica Risker, I See You Among The Stars (Western Vinyl)
  • Johnny Yukon, Installation I (Atlantic)
  • JOHNNYSWIM and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Goodbye Road (Goodbye Road)
  • Jon Hopkins, Singularity (Domino)
  • Lake Street Dive, Free Yourself Up (Nonesuch)
  • Leftover Salmon, Something Higher (Soundly Music, LLC)
  • Leon Bridges, Good Thing (Columbia Records)
  • Mat Kearney, CRAZYTALK (Tomorrow Music)
  • Mating Ritual, Light Myself On Fire (Smooth Jaws)
  • Matt & Kim, Almost Everyday (Fader Label)
  • Meric Long, FAN (Polyvinyl Records)
  • Middle Kids, Lost Friends (Domino)
  • Mount Kimbie, Love What Survives Remixes Part 1 (Warp)
  • Parker Millsap, Other Arrangements (OKRAHOMA RECORDS)
  • Parkway Drive, Reverence (Epitaph Records)
  • Peace, Kindness Is The New Rock And Roll (Ignition Records Ltd)
  • Rachel Sage, Myopia (MPress Records)
  • Rae Sremmurd, SR3MM (EarDrummers Entertainment)
  • Reuben and the Darks, Arms Of A Dream (Arts & Crafts)
  • RF Shannon, Trickster Blues (Cosmic Dreamer Music)
  • Royce Da 5’9″, Book Of Ryan (Entertainment One Music)
  • Shakey Graves, Can’t Wake Up (Dualtone Music Group, Inc.)
  • Shinedown, Attention Attention (Atlantic Records)
  • Shonen Knife, Alive! In Osaka (Valve Records)
  • Skating Polly, The Make It All Show (El Cami)
  • Slim Jxmmi, Jxmtroduction (EarDrummers Entertainment)
  • Styles P (of The Lox), G-Host (D-Block Records)
  • Sugar Candy Mountain, Do Right (People In A Position To Know)
  • Swae Lee, Swaecation (EarDrummers Entertainment)
  • Trampled By Turtles, Life Is Good On The Open Road (Banjodad Records)
  • Traveller (Robert Ellis, Cory Chisel, and Jonny Fritz), Western Movies (The Refuge)
  • Venetian Snares And Daniel Lanois, Venetian Snares And Daniel Lanois (Mutesong)
  • Vive La Void (Sanae Yamada of Moon Duo), Vive La Void (Sacred Bones Records)
  • When Saints Go Machine, It’s A Mad Love EP (Kartel Music Group)
  • WOLVHAMMER, The Monuments Of Ash & Bone (Blood Music)
  • Yonatan Gat, Universalists (Joyful Noise Recordings)

